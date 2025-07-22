Democrats are still lost but one year after Biden's exit, they're starting to follow a rival's roadmap

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It’s been a year since President Joe Biden shocked the nation by stepping aside from the 2024 presidential race. At the time, many Democrats hoped this would be the moment the party found its footing—a chance to regroup, refresh, and reconnect with voters. Instead, what we’ve seen is a party more divided and confused than ever.

A Leadership Vacuum and Mixed Messages

When Biden withdrew, Vice President Kamala Harris quickly became the frontrunner. But instead of rallying around a clear message, the Democratic Party fell into a tug-of-war over what it should stand for. Harris’s campaign team wanted to make the election all about Donald Trump—warning voters that Trump was a threat to democracy and that the stakes couldn’t be higher. They talked about protecting our institutions, our rights, and the very soul of America.

But at the same time, a powerful Democratic super PAC called Future Forward—armed with nearly a billion dollars—had a different idea. They thought the campaign should focus on everyday issues like jobs, inflation, and the cost of living. They wanted to show voters that Harris could bring real change and new ideas, not just more of the same.

Looking back, it seems Future Forward was right. Voters were desperate for answers on the economy, and they wanted to know how Democrats would make their lives better. But here’s the problem: Kamala Harris never delivered a message that convinced people she had a real plan for jobs, inflation, or the cost of living. She certainly didn’t deliver on policies. And she never answered the question that was on everyone’s mind: How would she be different from Joe Biden? Apart from the obvious fact that she wasn’t Joe Biden, voters never got a clear sense of what she would actually do differently.

The result? Voters got a confusing mix of messages. Some ads and speeches were about saving democracy; others were about fixing the economy. Instead of reinforcing each other, these messages clashed. Voters were left wondering: What do Democrats really stand for? What’s the main reason to vote for Harris?

This is the lesson Democrats need to learn if they want to win back trust: Stop making every election about the other guy. Start making it about the people you want to represent.

The Mamdani Model: Trump’s Playbook, Democratic Edition

If the party wants to find its way, it should look at what’s actually resonating with voters right now. Enter Zohran Mamdani, whose upset win in the New York City mayoral primary wasn’t just about being progressive—it was about being clear, direct, and relentlessly focused on the issues that matter most to everyday people.

Here’s the twist: Mamdani is, in many ways, following the same playbook that made Donald Trump a political force in 2016. Trump didn’t win by offering a laundry list of policies or by focusing on his opponents. He won by hammering a few signature ideas—build the wall, bring back jobs, drain the swamp—and by positioning himself as the champion of the forgotten American, fighting against a rigged system.

Mamdani’s approach is strikingly similar. He didn’t spend his campaign warning about the existential threat of his opponents. He didn’t make the race about personalities or abstract threats to democracy. Instead, he picked a handful of bold, signature policies—affordability, free public transit, city-owned grocery stores, universal childcare—and repeated them everywhere. He offered solutions, no matter how outlandish they sounded to critics. And most importantly, he made it clear he was fighting for the people against a system that’s broken and out of touch.

While some in the Democratic establishment rolled their eyes at Mamdani’s proposals, voters responded to his willingness to address their real, everyday concerns. He didn’t hide behind vague promises or focus on defeating a villain. He focused on making life better for the people he hoped to serve. Sound familiar? It should—because it’s the same "for the people, against the system" message that powered Trump’s rise.

A Stark Contrast—and a Lesson for Democrats

The contrast couldn’t be clearer. Kamala Harris ran a campaign about defeating Trump and saving democracy, but never gave voters a reason to believe she had a plan for their paychecks, their rent, or their grocery bills. Mamdani, on the other hand, ran a campaign about solutions—however bold or controversial—and made sure voters knew he was listening to them, not just talking at them.

This is the lesson Democrats need to learn if they want to win back trust: Stop making every election about the other guy. Start making it about the people you want to represent. Offer real solutions, even if they’re ambitious. Show up, listen, and talk about what matters most to voters. And don’t be afraid to take a page from Trump’s playbook: a few clear promises, a message of fighting for the people, and a willingness to take on the establishment.

A New Strategy: Democrats Enter the Lion’s Den

There’s another shift happening, too. In a striking move, prominent Democrats are increasingly appearing on MAGA-friendly podcasts and platforms—think Joe Rogan, Breaking Points and others. This isn’t just about expanding their media footprint; it’s a calculated move to break out of the liberal echo chamber and engage directly with skeptical, even hostile, audiences.

For years, both sides have talked past each other, stuck in their own echo chambers. Now, Democrats are stepping into what many see as enemy territory—not just to defend their ideas, but to actually listen and engage. It’s risky. Their base is nervous, MAGA listeners are skeptical, and the rest of America is asking, ‘What changed?’ But in a country this divided, real persuasion starts with real conversation—even if it means sitting down with your harshest critics. This isn’t about surrendering principles; it’s about showing up, being authentic, and proving you’re willing to have the tough conversations that move us forward.

A Path Forward: Learn from Mamdani—and Trump

The Democratic Party’s path forward is clear if it’s willing to learn from its own—and from its greatest rival. Mamdani’s grassroots clarity and focus on real issues, echoing Trump’s original formula, offer a blueprint for success.

The party needs to pick a message and stick to it, talk like real people, and show up for voters where they are—online, at their doors, and yes, even on podcasts where they might not get a warm welcome.

The lesson is simple: Americans don’t want to be lectured or scared—they want to be heard and helped. Until Democrats trade their echo chamber for a kitchen table, and their talking points for real talk, they’ll keep losing ground.

