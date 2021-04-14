Deroy Murdock: Even Democrats are starting to resist left's growing insanity

The Left officially has gone insane when Democrats start to echo the Republicans who denounce their ideas. This is happening with cautiously encouraging frequency. Here are some examples:

•President Biden’s border bedlam has ignited universal scorn among Republicans who are appalled at the shambolic consequences of flinging wide-open America’s Golden Door.

Customs and Border Protection reported Thursday that its illegal alien encounters on the southern frontier rocketed from 36,687 in February 2020 to 101,028 in February 2021 — up 175 percent. Analogous figures for March 2020 were 34,460 and 172,331 for March 2021 — up 71 percent since last month and 400 percent, year on year.

Congressman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) on April 7 led a GOP delegation to the Texas-Mexico border. They visited federal facilities for unaccompanied illegal alien minors. Jordan said the House members encountered an indoor detention area for 33 children. Instead, 527 kids were shoehorned into that space — at 1,596 percent of capacity. This barbarism ridicules social distancing, even as 10 percent of these illegals test COVID-positive.

This pandemonium disgusts Democrats.

"Some of the children don’t have food, they aren’t being able to shower, they’re being held for more than 72 hours" against federal law, Rep. Ro Khanna told MSNBC. "These are human rights violations."

"The current situation on the border is precarious and in need of our immediate attention," Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D – Texas) wrote Biden on March 3. "Agents are being pulled from their posts to process migrants, away from their duty securing our borders…Cartels are profiting in the process."

"The president sent a delegation and a bunch of folks from the White House. They didn’t talk to anybody, not even members of Congress down here," Rep. Henry Cuellar (D – Texas) complained. "I think they need to do more and listen to the border communities."

Mayor Bruno Lozano (D – Del Rio, Texas) calls this "a Biden border crisis, in my opinion, because there’s no plan of action." Lozano slammed this "slap in the face" and rhetorically asked Biden: "Who’s side are you on?"

•Republicans justifiably bristle at Biden’s radical, toxically spendthrift, $2.2 trillion "infrastructure" proposal.

Biden’s definition of bridges, roads, and tunnels includes a 33 percent corporate-tax hike — from 21 percent to 28 percent, personal income-tax increases, $100 billion for job-market race and gender equity, $174 billion to peddle electric vehicles, $213 billion for affordable, "sustainable" housing; and irrelevant billions more.

Democrats are gagging.

"As the bill exists today, it needs to be changed," Senator Joe Manchin (D – West Virginia) told radio host Hoppy Kercheval. He promised to use his leverage in the evenly split Senate to move Biden’s boondoggle to the middle.

Senator Mark Warner (D – Virginia) told Politico: "I’ve already expressed some concerns" to the White House about this measure.

•Even before Georgia enacted its new election-integrity law, the Left called it racist.

The ever-unifying Biden dubbed it "sick," "un-American," and "Jim Crow on steroids." He also said, "I would strongly support" throwing baseball’s All-Star Game out of Atlanta.

Like a runner diving headfirst into home plate, Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred wounded himself by moving the mid-summer classic to Denver. He overreacted, as major CEOs discovered that they also did, after studying this law. It allows more days of early voting than do New York and Delaware. It requires voter ID — as do Colorado and 33 other states.

Rasmussen Reports announced April 6 that 75 percent of likely voters surveyed believe that photo ID is "necessary to ‘a fair and secure election process.’" Among Republicans, 89 percent concur. So do 65 percent of Democrats and 73 percent of blacks. How racist!

Also, ditching 51-percent-black Atlanta for 9-percent-black Denver is a perplexing recipe for racial justice.

Like Republicans, Democrats now decry MLB’s wild pitch against the Peach State.

"I absolutely oppose and reject any notion of boycotting Georgia," said its Democrat U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff. "Georgia welcomes the world’s business."

Certified-election denier Stacy Abrams was the key driver against this new law. But Denvergate made her slam on the brakes. "Boycotts are complicated affairs that require a long-term commitment to action," she wrote in USA Today. "But I don’t think that’s necessary — yet."

•Ron DeSantis is now America’s most effective governor. So, CBS’s Leftist hacks tried to tackle the Florida Republican.

In April 4’s jaw-droppingly slipshod "news story," "60 Minutes" accused DeSantis of a pay-to-play scheme whereby he supposedly thanked Publix supermarkets for its $100,000 campaign donation by granting the 800-store chain exclusive distribution of Florida’s COVID-19 vaccines in Palm Beach — a favor they never received.

Some of this conservative hero’s toughest defenders are…Democrats.

"The reporting was not just based on bad information — it was intentionally false," said Mayor Dave Kerner (D - Palm Beach County). "I offered to provide my insight into Palm Beach County’s vaccination efforts, and 60 Minutes declined…We [Kerner and the county administrator] asked to expand the state’s partnership with Publix to Palm Beach County."

Kerner continued, "'60 Minutes' should be ashamed." He argued that the show excluded his perspective because it "kneecaps their narrative."

"Publix was recommended by [Florida’s State Emergency Response Team] and HealthyFLA as the other pharmacies were not ready to start. Period! Full stop!" Democrat Jared Moskowitz, the Sunshine State’s emergency-management director, insisted via Twitter. "No one from the Governor’s office suggested Publix. It’s just absolute malarkey."

•San Francisco’s seven-member Board of Education, surely one of America’s hardest-Left political organs, voted unanimously to reverse the rechristening (is that word still kosher?) of 44 government schools, to remove the names of such black-hating, white nationalist, racist thugs as George Washington, Paul Revere, Abraham Lincoln, John Muir, and U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein (D - California).

Before the school board backpedaled on April 6, Washington’s decisive contribution to the American Revolution did not outweigh his slave ownership. Lincoln’s destruction of slavery and demolition of the Confederacy meant nothing beside his alleged mistreatment of American Indians.

As San Francisco’s mayor, Feinstein once replaced — but did not burn — a Confederate flag that somehow got damaged at City Hall. The "crimes" of other shunned luminaries are either flimsy or fabricated.

"This debacle is just the latest example of ‘progressive’ cultural censorship in a city once renowned as a bastion of free speech," Gary Kamiya lamented in The Atlantic, a stalwart liberal publication.

Board members said they would revisit this matter after students have traded Zoom school for classroom learning. While board members might resume their insanity next autumn, this decision might spare them from going off the rails on a crazy train.

These cases suggest that there are limits to how far the Left can take things in America. Perhaps those boundaries are mercifully within reach.