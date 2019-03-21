David Webb: CNN's petulant Jim Acosta has a predictable reaction to a reporter's valid questions for Trump

Join Fox Nation today and watch the video. Fox Nation is a subscription streaming service offering daily shows and documentaries that you can not watch anywhere else. Watch from your phone, computer and select TV devices. Join and start watching for free now.

Now, spring has sprung, that’s generally seen as the symbolic rebirth of life on our planet. Who doesn’t love spring?

We can only wish the same would be said for many in the media world. My chosen profession is in the winter of its discontent and many of you Americans have gone from discontented to distrustful and some to disgusted.

This is not a good thing for America. We are supposed to be a free, open and fearless country with a marketplace of ideas and a public square in every town or in any form -- even on digital media.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM DAVID WEBB

So many in the media, stricken with some form of Trump Derangement Syndrome, cannot see past their personal view to their professionalism.

It was once the standard of reporting to offer answers to who, what, where, when and, where available, the why. That’s how I was taught.

Do you, the viewer, see that standard being applied today by major media figures? And what about the hypocrisy?

The latest example coming from CNN's Jim Acosta.

After President Trump's Rose Garden press conference with Brazilian president Bolsaonaro... Acosta accused Daily Caller White House correspondent, Saagar Enjeti of serving up a "softball" question. Here’s what Acosta said:

“He was asked that question by a reporter with the Daily Caller right at the very end. You know, the question was asked in a way that really teed it up like a game of T-ball here in the Rose Garden. The president was sort of served up a softball there when he was asked whether or not the Democrats are advancing a lot of socialist ideas.”

Now I think Abilio Acosta—that’s right I call you Abilio Acosta--- was just upset because he didn't get chosen by the president to ask a question. Saagar's questions weren't soft and where there are two world leaders on the stage or in this case at the podium, they are fair questions. But you decide... Here are the three questions Enjeti asked:

“There’s a growing number of Democratic candidates who have endorsed the idea of adding seats to the Supreme Court. Is that an idea that you would entertain in the remainder of your term or your possible next term? Or is that not something you agree with?”

“You tweeted in support of Congressman Nunes’ suit against Twitter. There's part of a larger discussion that centers around—that Josh Hawley has been leading—about making social media companies liable for the content that is on their platform—which they’re not currently. Is that an idea or change in the law that you would support?”

“If a number of the Democrats who are running to replace the president have embraced or considered socialist ideas -- you’ve spoken critically of that in the past—if a socialist or a candidate who embraces socialism were to replace the president how would it affect your relations with the United States?”

Now it is important to note that Saagar’s last question was actually to the president of Brazil – President Balsonaro—not to President Trump.

Again questions that were valid—you saw them above for yourself—not “softball.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But the response by a petulant Abilio Acosta on CNN was almost predictable.

How many "softball" questions did he serve up to Obama when he was in the White House?

Adapted from David Webb's monologue on Fox Nation's "Reality Check" on March 21, 2019.

Join Fox Nation today and watch the video. Fox Nation is a subscription streaming service offering daily shows and documentaries that you can not watch anywhere else. Watch from your phone, computer and select TV devices. Join and start watching for free now.