I'm David McCormick and here's why I want Pennsylvania's vote

It’s easy to be pessimistic about America right now. Inflation is making every hard-earned dollar worth less while soaring gas prices make every fill-up cost more.

American mothers can’t find baby formula on the shelves, but our government sends it for free to illegal immigrants pouring across our open border.

Fentanyl is flooding into our communities, but instead of worrying about our backyards, our leaders in Washington are preoccupied sending $40 billion more in aid to Ukraine.

President Joe Biden is asleep at the switch and Democrats are kowtowing to the extreme left who want to fundamentally change the greatest nation on Earth.

And yet, I remain incredibly optimistic about our future. This is the American story – we get to the edge of the cliff, then we pull ourselves back.

That’s what we do, and we can do it again, but only if we elect the right leaders. That’s why I’m running for the United States Senate.

I have served this country my whole life because America deserves it.

When I look around today, I remember what it was like when I was in high school in 1979. Cars lined up around the block for gas. Double-digit inflation. America getting knocked around by the Soviets and embarrassed by the Iranians.

In my hometown of Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, the Magee Carpet mill, the biggest employer, was struggling and had to lay people off.

When I showed up to my summer job trimming Christmas trees, some of those men who’d lost their jobs were there too, just to get a little cash.

Jimmy Carter called it a crisis of confidence, but it was really a crisis of leadership.

Four years later, when I arrived at West Point as a cadet, America was back. Ronald Reagan was president, and he brought with him a vision for the future. America was strong. The Soviets were on the run. It was Morning in America.

Leadership matters. Jimmy Carter gave us Ronald Reagan. Barack Obama gave us Donald Trump. What will Joe Biden give us?

The stakes couldn’t be higher. The country is headed in the wrong direction. The weakness that we see in our leaders and the wokeness that we see in our schools, in our companies, and even in our military are taking us down the path to ruin.

If we stay on the current course, we are not going to recognize the America we all love.

It matters who you pick for this Pennsylvania Senate seat because this is the most important race in the Commonwealth in our lifetimes. It will determine whether you have a strong conservative leader – someone who will stand up and fight for you and an America First agenda on day one.

We need someone who can beat the extreme left in November, because there will be a bona fide socialist on the Democrat ticket.

We need someone who can win this race and get our country back on the right track.

I am that candidate. If I am elected to the Senate, I will fight to restore President Trump’s American jobs agenda. I will stand for American energy dominance. I will work to secure the American border. And I will beat back the woke revolution that’s threatening to consume American culture.

Someone asked me the other day, "are you America first?" I responded, "I’ve been America First my whole life."

I volunteered to go to West Point and serve this country when I was 18. I volunteered for the 82nd Airborne and fought for America in Iraq in 1991.

I have served this country my whole life because America deserves it. America is the greatest nation on Earth. It is exceptional. But it will only remain so if we elect people who can stand up to those that want to tear it down, who can defend it, and who will fight for people like you and me every single day.

As your Senator, I will always fight for Pennsylvania and for America.

