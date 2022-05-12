Expand / Collapse search
Pennsylvania US Senate candidate Dave McCormick calls on US to lead on energy and China

He says his credentials to take on China are 'beyond dispute'

Fox News Staff
McCormick: No one has the experience I have

Pennsylvania GOP Senate candidate David McCormick says he has the experience to go toe-to-toe with China.

Pennsylvania U.S. Senate candidate Dave McCormick joined "The Ingraham Angle" to break down his candidacy for voters Wednesday.

DAVE MCCORMICK: I would not support lifting the tariffs, and I would be a leader of a strategy and a posture with China that would even go beyond what President Trump did. And as someone who sort of spent nine years of his life fighting communist ideology, negotiated at the highest levels of our government against China and then did business around the world, no one has the experience I have to go toe-to-toe with China. And that's why you have a bunch of strong voices on China, like Mike Pompeo, like Ted Cruz, like Bob Lighthizer, who spearheaded President Trump's policies endorsing my campaign. We need someone in the Senate who really has the experience to go toe-to-toe with China. And I have that. 

This would be my number one agenda item: McCormick Video
