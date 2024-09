NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Genius is often described as the ability to see a new way forward, to advance a discipline in a manner that transcends old, stuffy definitions and ushers us into brave new worlds. On this score, Kamala Harris’ press pool is very deserving of just and proper recognition.

This is why I believe that the Harris press pool members should receive a Pulitzer Prize for their unique approach this election cycle, in which the candidate is never asked any questions relevant to being president, but rather given the joyous opportunity to simply share her deeply human qualities.

Just this weekend in Pittsburgh we saw the power of this New Journalism on display. The stodgy old, and let's face it, mostly white dudes of newspapers past might have been focused on Hersch Goldberg-Polin, the American murdered by Hamas, or this week’s disappointing job numbers.

But instead, notice this gem from a Washington Post writer on X: "Kamala just went into Penzeys Spices and bought Creamy Peppercorn Dressing Base, Fox Point Seasoning, Trinidad Lemon-Garlic Marinade, Turkish Seasoning, and Tuscan Sunset Salt Free Italian Seasoning."

Woodward and Bernstein should be proud.

Notice the progressive and welcome diversity of the candidate’s spice rack. Do you think Donald "Big Macs" Trump could even tell the difference between Trinidad Garlic Marinade and Turkish seasoning?

These are the issues that Harris’ press pool has a laser-like focus on, rather than old school trivialities like economic policies. And just look at what the American voters have already learned:

Tim Walz loves ‘white guy’ tacos, apple cider donuts, and pork chops on a stick. Would-be first gentleman Doug Emhoff likes to eat pretzels at night, in fact, a few more than Kamala would prefer. Talk about a scoop!

And while Harris won’t answer questions about domestic or foreign policy, she loves Doritos and her recipe for bathtub collard greens is right out there, thanks to her press pool, for anyone to make at home and judge for themselves. That’s transparency!

But it isn’t just print journalists changing coverage for the better. The ‘folx’ with cameras and microphones are breaking new ground with their unique approach of not asking any questions and pretending that they are filming a Bat Mitzvah.

Again at Penzeys, our fearless video press caught a candid moment of candidate Harris comforting an older white woman who was in tears for reasons nobody can quite understand.

Imagine how rude it would have been to yell out, "Madam Vice President, when will you do a solo interview?" or "Do you still believe in reparations?" at such a soul-touching moment.

No, this new generation of journalists understands that the American voters don’t need to know pointless specifics about how Harris might govern. They need to feel how real and powerful the vibes are.

There could be no more appropriate honor for these ink-stained heroes than a Pulitzer Prize. This is the laurel, after all, won in 2018 by the New York Times and Washington Post for their bogus coverage of the phony Trump-Russia collusion story.

Of course, the story itself was a flaming bag of nonsense, but that’s not the point. It afflicted the Trump presidency for four years and comforted Hillary Clinton supporters, many of whom are still convinced Trump cheated.

The Harris press pool has found an even more elegant way to uphold the ultimate duty of journalism, which is, of course, to get Democrats elected.

No need to smudge the truth, as in the Russia hoax or the Hunter Biden laptop denials. Instead, just cover the feels, just give us a movie montage of lovable ‘Mamala’ Harris and goofy Tim Walz.

Mark my words, this new form of journalism will be taught in re-education camps, I mean journalism schools, for years if not decades to come.

We are living through history, the end of the cold, hard journalism of the past with its demands for truthful answers, towards a warmer, softer news media that smothers honesty in a soft quilt of ignorance.

It is for this firm dedication to helping her obfuscate her politics that Kamala Harris’ press pool could not be more deserving of a Pulitzer Prize, and not just for all the recipes, but for reminding us that what really matters most is defeating Donald Trump.