Voters in Detroit, Michigan, Houston, Texas, and New York City spoke with Fox News Digital about their feelings on Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris’ lack of media access.

"You got to answer the tough questions. People have to know where you stand," said Gabe, a junior at Wayne State University in Detroit .

A CNN poll released on Wednesday found Harris holding slight leads in Michigan and Wisconsin, while Trump holds a lead in Arizona. Meanwhile, Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania were toss-ups.

FOX NEWS POLL: NEW MATCHUP, SAME RESULT — TRUMP BESTS HARRIS BY ONE POINT

According to the poll, Harris holds a 50-44% lead over Trump in Wisconsin, and a 48-43% lead in Michigan. Trump has a 49-44% lead over Harris in Arizona. For the toss-up states, Georgia and Nevada had Harris at 48% to Trump's 47%, and in Pennsylvania they were both tied at 47%.

Gabe explained that the more publicity Harris gains the better for her presidential campaign. He added that though Harris has a "grip" on the young vote, she could reach older voters by doing interviews because that demographic tends to watch the news more.

"I think for that vote she might be struggling a little bit," he said. "I think it's absolutely important that she does more things with the press and does more interviews because like I said it's one of those things where if you want to get the most amount of people, you got to put yourself out there more."

Caleb, a sophomore at Wayne State, suggested that Harris is performing well without doing interviews.

"As it gets close to the election, I think she should avoid the press really–like stop doing interviews and doing more advertising, I would say. Like putting what she actually does out there for real," Wilburn said."I think she’s fine where she’s at right now, honestly. I’ve been seeing a lot of press from her on social media. I’m well informed. So as long as she’s doing what she’s doing, I think she’ll be okay."

FOX NEWS POLL: DEAD HEAT BETWEEN HARRIS AND TRUMP IN MICHIGAN

In the south, Texas voters weighed in on the vice president’s media absence. Trump won Texas by more than 5 points in 2020.

"If you know Kamala Harris–if you know all these things. I think she should just drop out right now," Samuel, a student at the University of Houston told Fox News Digital.

Cameron, another University of Houston student, said that Harris should be speaking more to the public.

"I’d like to know more what she believes in. More about how she’s going to differentiate herself between the current Biden administration. So, yeah, I think she should definitely be speaking more. But, they have the debate next week so we’ll see how they stack up against each other," he said.

Timmy from the Bronx in New York City said that speaking to the press is Harris’ responsibility.

"You have to just like basketball players. Football players. After the games are over. The analyst likes to ask them questions … How was the game and how you feel about the laws? How you feel about the win? You got to answer that. The same thing with her," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He added, "She’s a public figure. You just can’t ignore the public. That’s the position that you’re in. It’s her responsibility."

According to recent polling data from Fox News, Harris has improved on President Biden’s 2024 election numbers in four battleground states, driven by strong support among women, Black voters and young voters.

In addition, while Trump leads on top issues, more voters see Harris as the one who can unite the country — and who will "fight for people like you."