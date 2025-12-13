DAVID MARCUS: Meet the Five Families of the Democratic Party

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Democratic Party is a very old and venerable institution, and as such, it has a lot of rules, a lot of buffers, and yes, this thing of theirs, it has centers of power. You might even call them families.

Now, these families, so to speak, they aren’t at war with each other, at least not usually, but they do have their own interests and priorities, and sometimes conflicts do arise. To truly understand the party, and where it is going, you have to understand the Five Families that lead it.

So, let's take a look, one by one. Which crews are in ascendency? Which are in chaos? And what will it mean for the party as it seeks to take Congress and the White House, and put every agency in the country right in its back pocket?

Over the past several years, Nancy ‘The Gavel’ Pelosi has positioned the San Francisco family, once a fringe backwater, into the most powerful of the five. Not only did Pelosi whack the second-term ambitions of the party’s old boss, Joey ‘Naps’ Biden, but she hand-selected Frisco’s own Kamala ‘Cackles’ Harris to replace him.

Old Lady Pelosi might not be speaker of the House anymore, but who do we find leading the presidential primary polling today in the party? Why, none other than Gavin "The Peacock" Newsom, another San Francisco treat, and a testament to its family’s outsized power. While the family has traditionally been the party’s most left-leaning, that title faces a challenge from the northern family.

Minneapolis Boss: Tim WalzCapos: Ilhan Omar, Jacon Frey, Keith Ellison

The Minneapolis family, led by Tim ‘Whitey’ Walz — an extremely good earner as we are finding out every day — is one that is surpassing San Francisco’s legendary leftism. Ilhan "The Inlaw" Omar is the best example. Her political vision is one of reparations, whereby through legislation, or sometimes, you know, just graft, money goes from native-born Americans to immigrant groups like Minnesota’s Somali community who will not assimilate.

Key to the operation of the Minneapolis family is Mayor Jacob ‘The Kneeler’ Frey, even though he almost got knocked off in the recent election by one the very Somali politicians he regularly panders to. Frey’s main job is to exemplify for White Minnesotans and Americans at large why their culture should be abandoned and replaced by the blessings of third-world corruption. This family is small, for now, but very dangerous.

New YorkBoss: Chuck Schumer?Capos: Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, Zorhan Mamdani, Hakeem Jeffries

There is no family with more history or more current political power in Washington than New York, and yet, it finds itself in chaos. Even with Chuckie ‘5 term’ Schumer in charge of Senate Democrats, and Hakeem ‘The Scheme’ Jeffries running the party in the House, it is the younger Capos making a move on that power.

Alexandria ‘The Face’ Ocasio-Cortez has assembled a socialist crew, headed up by recent Mayor-Elect Zohran ‘Smiley’ Mamdani, that is sweeping up elections left and right even as Schumer and Jeffries try to protect to their proteges like Dan ‘Rich Boy’ Goldman from primary defeats. One key point of tension is Israel, which always makes money for its partners, but rubs the up-and-comers the wrong way.

ChicagoBoss: Barack ObamaCapos: JB Pritzker, Rahm Emanuel

In normal times, Barack ‘Barry’ Obama would be the national boss of bosses as the former two-time president, but his grasp on the party seems to be waning these days. This is in large part because ‘Barry’s’ Chicago-style party traditionally masks its far-left ambitions with a face of moderation. This is exactly what Rahm ‘The Suit’ Emanuel is trying to be. The problem is that party voters don’t want a socialist in bankers’ clothing anymore, they just want a socialist.

This is precisely why we see JB ‘Double Cheeseburger’ Pritzker making his move into national prominence by being a pebble in the shoe of President Donald Trump whenever and wherever he can.

South CarolinaBoss: James Clyburn

Despite the shifting winds in the party across the country, the South Carolina family, with its long-serving boss Jim ‘The Kingmaker’ Clyburn, still plays by the old-school rules, and is looking to expand its power.

The Kingmaker wants his Palmetto State primary to take out Iowa and New Hampshire and become the party’s first in the nation, giving his family, perhaps the most moderate of the five now, an even bigger say in choosing the next capo dei capi to run for the White House on the party ticket.

Clyburn has checked the presidential ambitions of socialist Bernie ‘The Mittens’ Sanders several times now, but will he be able to hold off the next generation of Sandernistas? Only time, as they say, will tell.

Over the next two years, the Five Families will go to the mattresses to keep their stake in the national party. But only one will produce a presidential nominee with the chance to make American voters an offer they can’t refuse.