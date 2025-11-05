Hakeem Jeffries dodges question on whether Mamdani is future of Democratic Party

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Following Zohran Mamdani’s decisive mayoral victory in New York City on Tuesday, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., dodged a question on whether the self-proclaimed Democratic socialist is the future of the Democratic Party.

"You had record turnout in New York City for this election. Would you say that Mamdani is the future of the Democratic Party?" a reporter asked Jeffries during Wednesday's press conference on Capitol Hill.

"Well, what Democrats have done all across the country is lean into the issue of affordability because of the fact that America's too expensive costs are too high, and Donald Trump and Republicans, not only have they not done anything about it, they've made it worse as a result of the Trump tariffs as a result of them detonating the clean energy economy," Jeffries responded.

"That's why electricity bills are skyrocketing. And now, of course, they're forcing these dramatically increased health care premiums to be visited upon the American people," he added.

SOCIALIST SHOCKWAVE: ZOHRAN MAMDANI STUNS NYC AS VOTERS HAND POWER TO DEMOCRATS’ FAR-LEFT FLANK

Jeffries was also asked whether he is personally comfortable having the city he represents, the most populous city in America, be run by a socialist.

In response, Jeffries simply answered that Mamdani "is the mayor-elect of the City of New York," saying, "It's incumbent upon everyone to make sure that he’s successful."

Although Mamdani was quickly endorsed by some of the country’s most progressive leaders, such as Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., the Democratic Party’s top leadership was slower to give their blessing. Jeffries himself did not answer whether he would be endorsing Mamdani until just before early voting began on Oct. 24. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., never issued an endorsement of Mamdani. However, he called his electoral victory "historic."

Mamdani, who is a 34-year-old immigrant from Uganda, is the first Muslim mayor of New York City.

WILL ELECTION DAY 2025 BE REMEMBERED AS THE RISE OF THE SOCIALISTS?

Despite dodging these questions, Jeffries received an identical question earlier in the week about whether Mamdani is the future of the Democratic Party, prompting him to say, "I think the future of the Democratic Party is going to fall, as far as we‘re concerned, relative to the House Democratic Caucus and members who are doing a great work all across the country as it relates to our need to both take back control of the House."

Jeffries called Tuesday night’s election a "big night for the American people" and a "big night for the Democratic Party."

Besides New York City, Democrats also notched major victories in California, Virginia and New Jersey. He called the election results "a decisive repudiation of Donald Trump and failed Republican policies."

This comes as the government shutdown over expiring Obamacare subsidies and healthcare benefits enters day 36, becoming the longest closure in U.S. history.

Senate Democrats have voted 14 times to reject a House-passed continuing resolution budget bill that would reopen the government.

Despite this, Jeffries indicated that he believes the Tuesday election showed the country is blaming President Donald Trump and Republicans for the shutdown and that more Democratic victories are in store in 2026.

VANCE DELIVERS POST-ELECTION REALITY CHECK, CONTENDS GOP MUST MAKE LIFE AFFORDABLE OR GET WALLOPED IN 2026

"We're going to take back control of the United States House of Representatives. So, let's be very clear about that," he said. "Based on the environment that we know exists, which, as Democrats, we’ve been telling you for the last several months, is the reality, but now it's been confirmed by the American people."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

He also praised the passage of a California redistricting proposition, which was backed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, saying it will further help Democrats retake the House.

"Stay tuned because more is coming," he said. "Republicans are going to be unable to gerrymander their way into rigging the midterm elections. That scheme is over. Buried dead in the ground. And so, we're going to take back control of the House and fight for every inch of territory."