DAVID MARCUS: Looney Jersey Dems put law enforcement at risk with pointless antics

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Among the most dangerous jobs that any American can do is guarding prisons, and among the hardest prisons to guard are facilities that hold members of foreign gangs like MS-13. Yet, for some idiotic reason, the mayor of Newark, N.J., and three members of Congress, all Democrats, decided to make that job even more dangerous on Friday.

At the Delaney Hall ICE facility in Newark, these so-called leaders didn’t just stage a protest, they illegally trespassed on a federal detention facility, pulling its guards away from normal duties and forcing the photo-op arrest of the mayor.

NEWARK MAYOR ARRESTED AS DEM CONGRESS MEMBERS STORM ice FACILITY

U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey Alina Habba described the desperate grandstanding on X shortly after the incident.

"The Mayor of Newark, Ras Baraka, committed trespass and ignored multiple warnings from Homeland Security Investigations to remove himself from the ICE detention center in Newark, New Jersey this afternoon," Habba wrote. "He has willingly chosen to disregard the law. That will not stand in this state. He has been taken into custody. NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW."

This hapless foursome of Garden State windbags consisted of hizzoner, as well House of Representative members Bonnie Watson Coleman, LaMonica McIver, and Rob Menendez, Jr.

If that last name sounds familiar it is because his father, Robert Menendez Sr., is the disgraced ex-senator recently convicted of taking bribes, including gold bars from foreign governments. Maybe Menedez the Younger was just practicing visiting his dad behind iron bars.

In any event, these four blustering blowhards waited for a bus to enter the facility and ran in behind the bus, in clear violation of federal laws. They were told to leave and refused.

Mayor Ras Baraka was arrested during the despicable display, something he almost certainly planned to happen. Did I mention he’s running for governor? And Democrats from across the country decried his detention as another example of Trumpian authoritarianism.

Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop, a Democrat, of course, rushed to his peer's defense.

"Regardless of your views on ICE, the law is the law and any facility operating in a New Jersey municipality must follow it," said Fulop, who is also running for governor. "If Delaney Hall doesn’t have proper local authorization, Mayor Baraka had every reason to be there, and every right to demand accountability."

But what did Baraka think was going to happen when he illegally and stupidly tried to break into prison? There are countless ways that Baraka and the lawmakers could have exerted oversight without inviting criminal chaos.

Where was this outpouring of moral outrage when former President Biden was letting illegal migrants pour into the country and murder innocent people?

What is most shameful here is the utter disregard these public servants had for the law enforcement officials who had to referee their little parade.

Last week in Charleston, West Va., I spoke to a police officer who trains others and asked how the deportations impact their job.

"There is no such thing as a low-risk encounter," he said. "There is only high risk and unknown risk," and, of course, the possibility that a suspect might have a deportation order makes every stop potentially more dangerous.

The point here is that while these Democrat doofuses were enjoying their made-for-TV moment, law enforcement at the facility were forced to face a new challenge to their already demanding jobs.

These officers had no idea if anyone in the assembled crowd might be armed, if others might use the farcical distraction caused by these politicians to rush the facility, or if those inside might take the opportunity to make mayhem.

In other words, it was an unknown risk.

Indeed, as the White House was quick to point out, this facility holds murderers and rapists, the worst of the worst, but somehow, through the slow-working moral poison of leftism, these elected officials are convinced the criminals are the victims.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

These four Jersey Democrats owe every law enforcement official who had to waste their time and put themselves in danger on Friday an apology. Whatever one thinks of Trump’s deportation policies, it's not these officers’ fault, and they shouldn’t pay a price for it.

Americans understand what is happening with deportations; Many approve, many don’t, but there is no reason for Democrat politicians to stage elaborate and potentially dangerous pity pageants in our prisons.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Where was this outpouring of moral outrage when former President Biden was letting illegal migrants pour into the country and murder innocent people?

If the Democrats want to change our deportation policies, they'd better get to winning elections and stop aggravating our law enforcement with pointless antics. Until then, Trump will continue to target and remove those who are in our nation illegally.