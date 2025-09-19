DAVID MARCUS: FCC isn’t ‘going after’ ABC, it's protecting public airwaves

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In the wake of ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ getting the hook from ABC this week, Democrats and their media allies are crying foul over Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr’s threat to use his agency's power to enforce regulations requiring networks on the public airwaves to serve the public interest.

This is what Carr said in regard to Kimmel blatantly lying to his dwindling audience by strongly implying the murderer of Charlie Kirk was a MAGA Republican: "We can do this the easy way or the hard way. These companies can find ways to change conduct and take actions on Kimmel, or there’s going to be additional work for the FCC ahead."

In the eyes of Democrats this is Carr "intimidating," or "going after," ABC. But the public airwaves that the FCC regulates do not belong to Jimmy Kimmel or ABC, they belong to the American people.

And not just the ones who hate Donald Trump.

As every teenage boy in 1988 knew, the FCC can absolutely regulate what goes out over the air in ways that they cannot with cable television, and that doesn’t just apply to Skinamax nudity and HBO cursing, it applies to protecting the general public interest.

The fact of the matter is that all three of our major networks have become propaganda for the Democrat Party, and not just in their misleading news coverage, but in their entertainment programming as well.

According to a study by the Media Research Center, ABC’s "The View" had 102 liberal guests between January and August of 2025. It had zero, count them, zilch, nada Republicans.

For a show that focuses on news and matters of the day, and which one hopes seeks to serve the public interest, how is this even possible? You’d think you’d wind up with at least one conservative, if only accidentally.

And this has consequences, because according to a recent poll, only 8% of Democrat voters believe that Charlie Kirk’s assassin is left-leaning, despite the shell casings, the evidence from his family and friends, the texts about hating Kirk’s ideology, and the governor of Utah saying his ideology is left-wing.

This lie was so perfectly coordinated, as they so often are, that wide swaths of the American people were deceitfully misled on the very airwaves they own.

When Jimmy Kimmel said that Republicans were desperately trying to characterize the shooter as anything but MAGA, he was calling the shooter MAGA. If I say, Kamala Harris is desperately trying to characterize her campaign as anything but a disaster, I am calling it a disaster.

And that brings us back to Carr, who has every right to say that if ABC is going to let this guy go out and lie, night after night, always to the benefit of the Democrats, that’s a problem on publicly owned airwaves.

Over the past half century, the big three networks and PBS were traditionally viewed as more trustworthy for the specific reason that their reliance on the government meant they had to play by the FCC rules. But today, all four of these networks are indistinguishable from CNN or MSNBC, cable networks that aren't subject to the same rules.

What happened to Jimmy Kimmel was mostly just corporate nature at work. His show was dead weight. He’d turned himself into almost entirely a political figure and the affiliates didn’t want that. It was those affiliates, not the FCC, that preempted the show.

But to the extent that Carr influenced the decision, good for him and good for the FCC. This is exactly how it is supposed to work. The government says to an industry, "There is corruption here, you fix it, or we will."

There will be purists, many on the right, who pull their chins into scowls and say that they just don’t like the whole idea of the government jawboning private companies, or appearing to interfere in editorial decisions.

But that position leaves the people powerless in a situation in which every time Democrats have power they seek to censor conservatives, usually secretly, and every time Republicans do, they say, "Sorry, can’t help."

Brendan Carr is changing that. His FCC has a mission to ensure that the very networks who enjoy the public airwaves are not discriminating against half of the country by banning their viewpoints from programming.

Conservatives have too long accepted that on our major on air, publicly subsidized networks, they don’t even get a seat at the kiddie table, because they aren’t even in the room.

The public airwaves are not a liberal fiefdom, nor are they to be solely controlled by those in bright blue coastal cities. The rest of America wants some say in all this back, and that is exactly what the FCC is giving them.