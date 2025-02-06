DAVID MARCUS: Camping out with Democrat dimwits

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Let us imagine that we are on an outback wilderness trip, snakes and river crossings and tent pitching, the whole thing. Our trusted guides are the social justice Democrats promising to thwart President Donald Trump.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez might not bring a canteen of water, but she will certainly have a bottle of Merlot and a selfie stick, maybe even a circle light in case it gets dark.

Rep. Ilhan Omar and her wildly progressive ilk will bring along Palestinian headscarves and leftist reading material for the campfire, while senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren will have their own fancy box lunches and blame Republicans for us not having one, too.

Then, all of a sudden, across a small creek we spy a cozy fire, and there are Democrats Sen. John Fetterman, of Pennsylvania; Rep. Ritchie Torres, of New York, and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro roasting wieners and making s'mores, tents neatly in a row. They motion us over.

But somehow, inexplicably, we stick with the lunatics.

This is essentially where the Democratic Party, the nation’s oldest, finds itself today, led, to the extent it is led at all, by the most out-of-touch members of their caucus.

On CNN this week, Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett, who has a bizarre need to remind everyone she is a Black woman every 35 seconds, told Americans, in response to Trump’s popular anti-Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion measures that she is "tired of the white tears."

Continuing her performative race baiting, she went on to add, "...the only people that are crying are the mediocre white boys that have been beaten out by people that historically have had to work so much harder."

Not to be outdone, last week Democrat bigwigs met to choose a new chairman for the party, and at one point, the Washington Post’s Jonathan Capehart – strangely part of the process -- asked the candidates to raise their hand if they "believe that racism and misogyny played a role in Kamala Harris’ defeat?"

Every hand went up, including in the audience, to which Capehart oremarked, "you passed." Apparently, these people are still firmly convinced that Harris ran a flawless campaign and was only stymied by the unseen, nefarious forces of bigotry.

They have actually somehow persuaded themselves that the most diverse GOP coalition in our lifetimes elected Trump because they are all horrible racists. It's absurd.

Fetterman, D-Penn., one of the few Democrats who seems to understand the actual mood of the country, is being chastised by progressives and their media allies for failing to dutifully freak out at the supposed horrors of the Trump administration.

Here is a list that MSNBC put out of the hoodie-wearing legislator's transgressions:

Offered positive comments about Trump’s goal of acquiring Greenland

Met with Trump at Mar-a-Lago

Joined Trump’s social media platform

Endorsed a presidential pardon for Trump, calling the New York case against the Republican "bulls---"

Described Trump as "a singular political talent"

Met with Kash Patel and seemed reassured when the GOP operative said he wouldn’t pursue the names on his enemies list if confirmed as the next FBI director

Co-sponsored the Republicans’ Laken Riley Act

All of these things are not only perfectly normal, but this is exactly the way that most voters, Democrats, Republicans and Independents alike, want our leaders to behave. Put another way, Fetterman is definitely showing up at the campsite with waterproof matches and a lantern.

Much like Fetterman, Torres and Shapiro and even New York City Mayor Eric Adams have come to realize that most Americans want compromises and sound policies from the Democrats, not a constant struggle session about the evils of Trump.

If the dimwitted Democrats double down on their increasingly unpopular addiction to identity politics, they are going to be in the political wilderness for a very long time.

Even if they hand the political expedition over to the moderates right now, they are looking at an arduous hike back to civilization.

The good news for Republicans is that the crazy, far-left wing of the Democratic Party is in no mood to hand over control. They will pound away at their drum circle, divvying up the last of trail mix, even if Fetterman and his allies offer them a crackling roasted boar with an apple in its mouth.

If the Democrats do not change, then neither will the results, and honestly, that suits Republicans just fine.