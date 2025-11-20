Dangerous war games: Telling servicemembers to resist Trump invites pure chaos

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A recent viral video circulating on social media features six Democratic lawmakers warning U.S. service members to "refuse illegal orders" from President Donald Trump. As FoxNews.com reported, "The one-minute video, posted by Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., and viewed more than 1.6 million times, features six lawmakers invoking their prior service while telling members of the military and intelligence community that ‘the threats to our Constitution are coming from right here at home.’

It is dramatic, ominous, and delivered with an air of solemn responsibility. But it fails the most basic test of leadership and legality: It doesn’t cite a single illegal order — past, present, or anticipated. Not one.

SIX DEMOCRATS URGE MILITARY MEMBERS TO 'REFUSE ILLEGAL ORDERS' IN VIRAL VIDEO; HEGSETH RESPONDS

The lawmakers who appear in the video — Sens. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., and Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., and Reps. Maggie Goodlander, D-N.H.; Jason Crow, D-Colo.; Chris Deluzio, D-Pa.; and Chrissy Houlahan, D-Pa. — lean heavily on their military or national security backgrounds.

Their core message is stark: "If something is illegal, you can refuse it. You must refuse it." The implication is unmistakable: The commander in chief is poised to issue unlawful orders, and U.S. troops should prepare to resist him. Yet, when pressed publicly, none of the lawmakers has produced a single example of an unlawful order or cited any statute that the president has allegedly violated.

This is political theater masquerading as military ethics — and it’s dangerously irresponsible.

I say this as someone who has spent his life inside the military profession. I served as an Airborne Ranger infantry officer in four U.S. Army divisions on three continents. I later spent more than 20 years as a contractor on the Army Staff, working on operations and global security cooperation. While in uniform, I also served as an inspector general at the Pentagon, investigating allegations of serious ethical misconduct across our Army.

As an Army major at Fort Benning’s Infantry Center, I was the lead instructor for leadership and ethics — specifically teaching young officers how to distinguish between lawful and unlawful orders and how to uphold their constitutional responsibilities in our republican form of government.

DEM VETERANS BREAK SILENCE AFTER VIRAL VIDEO CAUSES BACKLASH ON SOCIAL MEDIA: 'FRUSTRATED'

From that perspective, the message in this video is not a public service — it’s a political provocation. It seeks to frame routine chain-of-command obedience as inherently suspect and to condition soldiers to assume that orders from this president are presumptively unlawful. That’s not ethics. It’s partisanship.

Let’s be clear about the real standard. Every U.S. service member has an absolute duty to refuse a clearly illegal order. This principle is deeply rooted in the Uniform Code of Military Justice, the Law of Armed Conflict, and the Nuremberg precedent. Orders to commit war crimes — such as deliberately targeting civilians — must be refused. This is not controversial; it’s taught in basic training, ROTC, West Point, OCS, and every professional military education course across the force.

But the presumption within the profession of arms — the bedrock of healthy civil-military relations — is obedience to lawful orders issued through the chain of command. Civilian control of the military depends on it. Without that discipline, the American republic cannot function. The moment troops begin treating political disagreements as legal violations, discipline collapses and the military becomes an arbitrator of domestic politics.

SIX DEMOCRATS URGE MILITARY MEMBERS TO 'REFUSE ILLEGAL ORDERS' IN VIRAL VIDEO; HEGSETH RESPONDS

That’s the real danger of this video: It introduces doubt into the minds of junior service members where clarity is required. It encourages troops to interpret political rhetoric as legal reality. It bypasses the established processes — Judge Advocate General counsel, inspector general channels, command legal advisers — that already exist to address any questionable orders. The video doesn’t mention those institutions because its purpose isn’t to strengthen legal integrity but to undermine confidence in a particular commander in chief — President Donald Trump.

There’s also a statutory concern. Federal law — specifically 18 U.S.C. § 2387 — prohibits attempts to undermine the loyalty, morale or discipline of America’s armed forces. Members of Congress have broad latitude in their speech, but when they explicitly warn service members — not the public, not other lawmakers, but troops — to brace for potentially unlawful presidential orders without citing a single unlawful act, they step into a gray zone our Founders never intended elected officials to enter.

This messaging also weaponizes military credentials for partisan purposes. These lawmakers speak as veterans, subtly suggesting that "real professionals" already believe this president is a danger. But veterans don’t hold collective political views, and prior service doesn’t give anyone — members of Congress or otherwise — the authority to prejudge the legitimacy of future military orders.

If these lawmakers truly believe a specific policy or directive is unconstitutional — be it border operations, counter-cartel actions or foreign deployments — they have the tools of Congress at their disposal. They can write legislation, hold hearings, restrict funding, subpoena witnesses or challenge executive actions in court. What they cannot ethically do is lobby the troops directly to resist the commander in chief based on hypothetical misconduct.

America’s military remains the most trusted institution in the nation precisely because it stays out of partisan politics. That self-discipline isn’t automatic; it requires elected leaders to refrain from dragging the military into presidential disputes. Undermining that principle for political advantage is reckless.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The duty to disobey clearly illegal orders is real. But the greater duty — the one that preserves our constitutional order — is obedience to lawful authority, regardless of which party holds the Oval Office. Politicians who blur that distinction aren’t safeguarding democracy; they’re eroding it.

Our troops deserve clarity, not chaos. Our constitutional system depends on civilian control, not partisan interference. And American leaders — especially those who once wore the uniform — should know better.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM ROBERT MAGINNIS