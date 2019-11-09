Dan Gainor: Donald Trump Jr. hits media for hypocrisy in a week when there was plenty of it

If hypocrisy were a competition, the media would have turned it into an Olympic event this past week.

The strident liberals of “The View” may have thought President Trump’s son Don Jr. would be an easy target and invited him on ostensibly to discuss his new book, “Triggered.” Instead, he hammered their “hypocrisy.”

Don Jr., famous for his effective use of social media, smashed his way through their arguments so thoroughly it looked like Patton driving across France. He humiliated both Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar with their own hypocrisies. It got so embarrassing that Behar had to caution the audience to behave. “Listen this isn’t a MAGA rally, OK?” she said.

Want to bet?

DONALD TRUMP JR. ON HIS CLASH WITH 'THE VIEW': 'I DON'T THINK THEY LIKE ME MUCH ANYMORE'

When the hosts brought up standard complaints about the president, Don Jr. reminded them of their own failings. “We have all done things that we regret,” he said. Then he brought up how Behar had worn blackface and Goldberg had tried to downplay the sex crimes of Hollywood director Roman Polanski as “it wasn't rape-rape.”

Shockingly, Behar denied having done it and Goldberg defended her, even though it had been the subject of a previous show. Back then Behar noted how her Halloween costume when she was 29 had been as “a beautiful African woman” and how she had worn “makeup that was a little bit darker than my skin.”

Blackface. Justin Trudeau, eat your heart out.

Don Jr. summed up the reason he wrote the book. “It's hypocrisy,” he said.

He’s right. Just a few days ago, “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough complained when Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., slammed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

Kennedy said of Pelosi that "it must suck to be that dumb."

Scarborough pretended he was shocked. "So many people are willing to degrade themselves and sink to extraordinary levels that we would not allow our children to sink to," Scarborough said.

Here are just a few things Scarborough has called President Trump: a "thug," a "goon," a "bumpkin, fool, idiot, stupid old blubbery man who doesn’t know what he’s doing; weakest leader on the planet;” and a "jackass."

Joe is a hypocrite.

He wasn’t alone. “CNN Newsroom” anchor Brooke Baldwin made a similar complaint, saying Kennedy doesn’t “have to agree with Speaker Pelosi but you should respect her.”

Only Baldwin doesn’t practice what she preaches and allows her guests to bash conservatives at every turn. One claimed Vice President Mike Pence was a “Christian supremacist” and another called him “sniveling.” She herself called Trump “childish.”

Hypocrite.

What about this whistleblower?

Journalists worked overtime protecting the name of the purported Ukraine whistleblower. Major outlets refused to air his name and Facebook and YouTube even blocked its use.

That seems a clear-cut position on whistleblowers … unless they involve the news media itself. This week, Project Veritas had one of its biggest scores against the news media. The group released a video of “20/20” co-anchor Amy Robach angry that her network had refused to air her story about convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Epstein has been linked to some of the most influential people in the world. Allegations were made against Britain’s Prince Andrew that a 17-year-old girl was “trafficked” and forced to have sex with him.

ABC NEWS, CBS NEWS FACE GROWING BACKLASH OVER HANDLING OF EPSTEIN LEAKER: THEY 'COLLUDED' AND FIRED THE 'WRONG PERSON'

Former president Bill Clinton flew to Epstein’s island at least 26 times, apparently going there without his Secret Service detail on five occasions, Fox News reported -- more than three years ago.

FLIGHT LOGS SHOW BILL CLINTON FLEW ON SEX OFFENDER'S JET MUCH MORE THAN PREVIOUSLY KNOWN

Robach was captured on camera venting about her network and an interview she had with one of the alleged victims. The monologue was understandably harsh: “She told me everything. She had pictures, she had everything. She was in hiding for 12 years. We convinced her to come out. We convinced her to talk to us. It was unbelievable what we had. Clinton, we had everything.”

Everything but an outlet willing to run the story.

When the video broke, the networks moved into the kind of crisis mode seen in small, third-world dictatorships. ABC refused to even address the scandal. Then it ripped a page out of an ethics handbook and set it on fire.

ABC discovered an employee who had allegedly accessed the video now worked at CBS News. New York magazine and HuffPost contributor Yashir Ali reported that the two networks were working together on the scandal – costing the job of the woman allegedly involved.

Former ABC News producer Ashley Bianco went public saying she lost her job because of the leak allegation. Bianco denies the allegation.

Competing news outlets declared themselves judge, jury and job executioner for the crime of allegedly being a whistleblower. And when Don Jr. tried to tell this to “The View” the hosts talked over him, afraid to hear about their hypocrisy.

How does Bloomberg cover Bloomberg?

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg looks like he’s going to seek the Democratic presidential nomination. Now maybe we can get the news media to discuss how the man who runs one of the largest media organizations in the world is also a top funder for several liberal causes.

Journalists are always quick to point to conservative ties or even staff to undermine the credibility of news outlets. But Bloomberg has operated his massive media empire (under the subtle name “Bloomberg”) while simultaneously funding anti-gun groups, anti-climate change groups, anti-coal initiatives and more.

He even outspent the National Rifle Association in the Virginia elections by a factor of 8-to-1, according to CNBC. So far, few news outlets have tied Bloomberg’s campaign to his far-left attitudes.

So how do the major media organization portray Bloomberg? ABC and NBC called him a “centrist.” That characterization also means his media empire will go largely unchallenged despite the obvious conflicts of interest – given that its boss appears he will soon be running for president.

Journalism.

Blaming the victims

Mexican drug criminals brutally murdered nine Americans – six children and three women. Were journalists sympathetic?

Not at The New York Times.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR OPINION NEWSLETTER

The paper used the opportunity to blame religious people that media liberals always hate. The Times tweeted how the attack “highlights the long history of religious fundamentalist settlers in the region.”

The website headline included this nugget: “Fundamentalist religious communities have a long history in northern Mexico, dating back to settlers who practiced polygamy.”

The Times might as well have just said the victims deserved it. The article even highlighted how successful those in the community were, compared to “the poverty that surrounded them.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Instead of raising questions of why we have no wall between America and the narco-terrorists next door, the Times targeted the religious victims.

Tolerance.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE BY DAN GAINOR