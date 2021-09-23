Janice Dean: Good riddance to Cuomo's "Dr. Knows Best"

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Thursday Governor Kathy Hochul finally did something that should’ve been done more than a year ago.

Governor Hochul accepted the resignation of New York Health Commissioner Howard Zucker.

If you don’t know the name, let me tell you who he is and why his resignation is important:

Howard Zucker, along with his partner in crime former Governor Andrew Cuomo, is the other name is on the deadly March 25th order to admit Covid-positive patients into nursing homes.

Zucker’s resignation is significant, and something I’ve been calling for since the spring of last year. Zucker co-authored the mandate that was in place for 46 days, and he helped cover up the total number of deaths (by at least 50 percent) so no one would really know how many contracted Covid and died in their long-term care facilities. Then, it was under his watch when the order was scrubbed from the Health Department website soon after it was reversed.

Zucker was also the doctor who barred nursing homes from testing the returning residents for the coronavirus. While Governor Cuomo was giving out Covid tests to his brother, other family members, and fellow lawmakers, and judges—all the while using state taxpayer resources—nursing homes were prohibited from testing incoming, possibly infected patients.

Why is that important? Because the potentially sick people couldn’t be identified. Meanwhile, Governor Cuomo was giving out Covid tests like candy to friends and family.

Chris Churchill detailed all of this and more last month in the Times-Union: "An epidemiologist and special advisor to Zucker, was sent to Chris Cuomo’s home in the Hamptons to test the gubernatorial brother at a time when other New Yorkers struggled to obtain coronavirus tests. When her time wasn’t being wasted on such errands, Adams was tasked with coordinating testing issues for nursing homes and other high-risk settings.

"In other words, a health official who could have been working to protect one of New York’s most vulnerable populations was instead catering to the privileged brother of you-know-who. That’s just…well, it's hard to find the words to describe how awful that is. There may be no better example of Cuomo's self-serving hubris."

Governor Cuomo spoke very fondly of his "Number Two Man." Zucker was featured prominently on his "pandemic" poster which sold for $14.50 and was called "Dr. Knows Best." Zucker, too, was mentioned often in the disgraced governor’s book—which is also under investigation for (illegally) using state employees to help Cuomo write it.

So, today has been a long time coming. It won’t bring back our loved ones, but it is one step closer to justice for their preventable deaths.

I have a hunch that we’ll find out more when the state investigations finally wrap up in the next few weeks.

But for now, our families take solace in Governor Kathy Hochul showing "Dr. Knows Best" the door.