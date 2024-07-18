Could disgraced or convicted Sen. Menendez still have a political future? Never say never

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After 28 days of witness testimony, lawyers for New Jersey Democrat Senator Bob Menendez rested their case the day before the 4th of July holiday weekend. Menendez notably abstained from taking the stand, stating the government "failed to prove every aspect" of its case.

However, less than two weeks later, on July 16, 2024, the New York jury found Menendez guilty on all 16 counts.

Menendez, along with his wife Nadine Menendez, and three New Jersey businessmen, were charged with participating in a years-long, international bribery scheme with a total of 16 felony counts, including bribery, fraud, extortion, obstruction of justice and acting as a foreign agent.

Menendez had also been accused of pressuring officials in the U.S. attorney’s office in Newark and the New Jersey attorney general’s office to halt criminal investigations into one of the men who became a co-defendant.

The indictment issued by the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York alleged the senator accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars of bribes between 2018 and 2022 in exchange for an agreement to use his official position to protect and enrich the business of the three co-defendants as well as benefit Egypt’s government.

Bribery is nothing new to New Jersey politicians

This isn’t the first time a New Jersey senator has been charged with bribery crimes. On October 30, 1980, New Jersey Senator Harrison A. Williams, Jr. was indicted on nine counts, including bribery, receipt of an unlawful gratuity, conflict of interest and conspiracy to defraud the United States.

Seven months later, a jury found Williams guilty on all counts and the former senator served 21 months of a three-year prison sentence. Comparatively, Menendez faces potentially a maximum prison sentence of 222 years.

His sentencing date is currently set for October 29, 2024. Half of the counts he is convicted of carry potential 20-year sentences.

Odds are he would likely receive a much lighter sentence since he has no prior criminal record. However, the current New Jersey senator previously avoided a conviction in 2017 by mistrial on different corruption charges, making him the only U.S. senator to be indicted in two separate criminal cases.

His recent verdict also makes him the first sitting senator to be found guilty of acting as an agent of a foreign power and the seventh to be convicted of a federal crime while in office.

Criminal charges don’t deter political ambition

Despite his current legal troubles, the 70-year-old senator is not letting it derail his political future, at least for now. Though he announced in March that he would not seek re-election in the Democratic primary for his Senate seat, he expects to pursue a candidacy as an independent and filed to run that way in June.

Menendez joins another high-profile political leader who also recently added "convict" to his resume. In May, Donald Trump became the first former U.S. president convicted of a crime. He also seeks a new term in office.

Senate Democrats, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, have called on Menendez to resign, and at least one is considering expelling the New Jersey Senator under Article 1, section 5, of the U.S. Constitution. To date, the Senate has expelled only 15 members. Menendez "has told allies" that he will resign, according to news reports.

Conversely, there’s a shortlist of Republican senators who have publicly called for Trump’s resignation during his time in the presidency, even prior to his conviction.

Rather than retreat, Trump surges ahead on his quest for presidential office with the support of the Supreme Court seemingly on his side with its ruling of "presumption of immunity." Furthermore, sentencing was initially scheduled for July 11, 2024, but a new sentencing date is scheduled for September 18, 2024.

Setting a questionable precedent

In other leadership positions, there are certain characteristics expected of those in power – honesty, integrity and dedication to the role, to name a few. However, when (certain) politicians stand trial, it doesn’t seem to take away from their credibility.

Conviction or not, the distraction of a trial, and the disharmony it creates among the people they’re serving should be enough motivation to step down. Yet, supporters seem to double down and look the other way despite evidence, testimony and the idea that maybe the time has come for them to vote someone new into the position.

There are instances every day of lesser charges of people in lesser roles who are publicly called to step down or voluntarily resign.

It hurts the company; it’s a dirty mark on a brand. Official statements are issued. Investigations are held. People typically want to remove themselves from associating with the guilty party and are more than happy to move forward with a replacement.

Yet, when it comes to politics, there’s a strange precedent that deters supporters from taking the same position. And, when it comes to the presidency, there are few eligibility requirements, with no mention of felons being barred from taking office. Though the Founding Fathers did not deliver a sentiment in writing about keeping criminals from taking office, the assumption is they didn’t see a reason to state the obvious when choosing the future leaders of America.

In criminal matters, judgment is ultimately decided by the court system. However, in elections, the American people hold the power of discernment, and the hope is that they use it wisely.