Deroy Murdock: Coronavirus response – Trump’s critics attack his optimistic case for hydroxychloroquine

President Donald Trump’s foes are foaming at the mouth again. Since late March, the president has dreamed that hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), perhaps coupled with Zithromax (azithromycin), might defeat COVID-19, for which there is no cure or vaccine.

Trump discussed this 65-year-old anti-malaria drug at a daily briefing on this pandemic. “It’s shown very, very encouraging early results” among researchers, Trump said. These two drugs “taken together, have a real chance to be one of the biggest game-changers in the history of medicine,” he stated via Twitter.

“Very encouraging” and “real chance” are words of aspiration, not prescription. And Trump repeatedly has said that these drugs ultimately might fail but nonetheless should be investigated.

“If we’re going to go into labs and test all of this for a long time, we can test it on people right now who are in serious trouble, who are dying,” Trump told journalists. “If it works, we’ve done a great thing. If it doesn’t work, you know, we tried.” Trump asked bluntly: “What the hell do you have to lose?”

Never mind! The Trump haters practically sued him for medical malpractice.

