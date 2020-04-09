Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

OPINION
Published

Deroy Murdock: Coronavirus response – Trump’s critics attack his optimistic case for hydroxychloroquine

Deroy Murdock
By Deroy Murdock | National Review
close
Clinical trials strive to gather data on hydroxychloroquine being used to treat coronavirus symptomsVideo

Clinical trials strive to gather data on hydroxychloroquine being used to treat coronavirus symptoms

Could the drug be a game-changer? Reaction from Dr. Devi Nampiaparampil and Dr. Ramin Oskoui.

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

President Donald Trump’s foes are foaming at the mouth again. Since late March, the president has dreamed that hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), perhaps coupled with Zithromax (azithromycin), might defeat COVID-19, for which there is no cure or vaccine.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

Trump discussed this 65-year-old anti-malaria drug at a daily briefing on this pandemic. “It’s shown very, very encouraging early results” among researchers, Trump said. These two drugs “taken together, have a real chance to be one of the biggest game-changers in the history of medicine,” he stated via Twitter.

“Very encouraging” and “real chance” are words of aspiration, not prescription. And Trump repeatedly has said that these drugs ultimately might fail but nonetheless should be investigated.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“If we’re going to go into labs and test all of this for a long time, we can test it on people right now who are in serious trouble, who are dying,” Trump told journalists. “If it works, we’ve done a great thing. If it doesn’t work, you know, we tried.” Trump asked bluntly: “What the hell do you have to lose?”

Never mind! The Trump haters practically sued him for medical malpractice.

CLICK HERE TO CONTINUE READING DEROY MURDOCK'S COLUMN IN THE NATIONAL REVIEW

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM DEROY MURDOCK

Deroy Murdock is a Manhattan-based Fox News contributor, a contributing editor with National Review Online, and a senior fellow with the London Center for Policy Research.