Christen Limbaugh Bloom: Trust in God amid life's frustrating routines

We’ve all had seasons when we’ve asked ourselves “Will anything ever change?” Maybe you are experiencing a season like that right now. It’s natural to feel as though we’ve fallen into a rut when our everyday routines become predictable with little to no variation.

These seasons are even more frustrating for believers because we are always searching for God’s grand plan and purpose in our lives. I’m not proud of it, but I have had moments when I’ve asked God, “How could anything good honestly come from where I am now?” or “Is this REALLY what you had in mind? Did I hear You wrong, God?”

I’m young, but I’ve had enough experience with God to know that He is always up to something good, no matter how dull or desolate our situations might seem. But don’t take it from me. There are countless examples of this truth throughout the Bible. One that particularly stands out is the story of Jesus calling on Simon Peter to become His disciple.

Simon Peter and some of his friends had spent an entire night out on the lake trying to catch fish, and they had literally caught nothing. I’m sure as the night went on they tried everything they could think of to solve their dilemma. But nothing worked, and by morning they decided to give up.

Jesus repeatedly told His disciples to trust Him -- to follow Him with true faith by putting their lives in His hands. He asks us to do the same thing.

Keep in mind, Simon and his companions were fishermen by trade. This was as much about their livelihood as about feeding themselves. When I think about this scenario in that context, these men seem much more relatable to modern life. Often we find ourselves caught in routines out of necessity, which can make us feel trapped in our circumstances. But that doesn’t mean Jesus can’t bring fruit out of these seemingly hopeless situations.

Just as the men resolved to call it quits, Jesus climbed into their boat and told them to go through their routine one more time -- to try again:

“Simon answered, ‘Master, we’ve worked hard all night and haven’t caught anything. But because you say so, I will let down the nets.’ When they had done so, they caught such a large number of fish that their nets began to break.” (Luke 5:5-6)

Maybe you’ve been fishing for a while with no tangible result. I know I’ve been there before. In these moments, we should look to Simon Peter as an example and obey God’s direction, even if we can’t see the future benefit of living out another day of whatever routine we are experiencing.

None of us can begin to comprehend how God weaves every moment of the lives of His followers to work out His greater plan. We have to learn to accept this on faith day by day. Our human nature causes us to turn away from God repeatedly. That’s why every single day we have to start all over again and rely on God as our guide. Jesus repeatedly told His disciples to trust Him -- to follow Him with true faith by putting their lives in His hands. He asks us to do the same thing.

Christian speaker and activist Christine Caine once said, “He’s preparing you for what He’s prepared for you.” Let’s not lose hope as believers, but rather use every day as an opportunity to be groomed by our Creator, no matter how boring or frustrating it may seem. You never know when Jesus will call you to toss your net to the other side of the boat. Trust in Him and His perfect provision for you.

“Let us not become weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up.” (Galatians 6:9)

