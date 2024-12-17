China views the US as weak in outer space — Trump must change that

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Back on December 20, 2019 – almost five years to the day – then President Donald J. Trump made history by creating "Space Force." A stand-alone 6th branch of our military and the first ushered in since 1947.

Said President Trump in part during the signing ceremony at Joint Base Andrews: "There are grave threats to our national security. American superiority in space is absolutely vital. The Space Force will help us deter aggression and control the ultimate high ground."

Then President Trump could not have been more correct in his assessment. Unfortunately, we are far from controlling "the ultimate high ground." As of today, the People’s Republic of China has a firm lock on that critically important arena.

It is for that reason – and more – that when now President-elect Trump takes office on January 20th, he should build upon his history-making decision to create "Space Force" by establishing an independent "Space Force Academy" along the lines of West Point, the Naval Academy, and the Air Force Academy. But, with one important distinction: it will be free of the "woke" rot now destroying our service academies from within.

As a for instance to that point, last year, the U.S. Military Academy at West Point decided to remove the "Duty, Honor, Country" motto from its mission statement. After it did, Rachel Campos-Duffy, co-host of "Fox & Friends Weekend," observed: "West Point announcing they’ve gone full globalist." To be sure, millions of Americans agree with her, including thousands who graduated from there.

Speaking of Rachel Campos-Duffy, back on July 2, 2022, I was with her at West Point to discuss my book "The 56: Liberty Lessons from those who risked all to sign The Declaration of Independence" on "Fox & Friends" weekend. Soon after my segment finished, a senior officer at West Point quietly approached me and asked if he could speak with me in confidence. After we walked off to the side, he outlined in detail how his alma mater was not only "going far left but eliminating or watering down one standard and tradition after the other." With tears in his eyes, he begged me to get the word out.

Better than me or anyone, President Trump has been getting the word out.

Now, with President-elect Trump about to come back into office, we can only hope and pray that merit, tradition, duty, honor, country, and common sense return to our service academies. That said, no matter what happens at those academies, we must realize that space may soon become the most critical war-fighting domain.

Some foolishly and irresponsibly believe that once human-kind crosses the barrier of our atmosphere into space that magically our flaws, greed, ill-will and military ambitions are left behind on earth. They are not. And no nation understands that better than the People’s Republic of China.

China – with its military run and controlled space program –also understands that no nation on earth is more dependent upon its satellites, in near and geosynchronous orbit, for its survival than the United States. As such, for years they have been identifying which of our satellites to target and how best to take them offline, or to outright destroy them. These are issues I worked on for three years at the Pentagon while advising and assisting our ballistic missile defense program and have continued to address since in the private sector.

Not surprising to anyone paying attention, China’s space program already has the capability to take out our satellites if needed. As outlined in a U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission report to Congress: "China views space as a critical U.S. military and economic vulnerability and has fielded an array of direct-ascent, cyber, electromagnetic, and co-orbital counter-space weapons capable of targeting nearly every class of U.S. space asset. It may be difficult for the United States to deter Beijing from using these weapons due to China’s belief the U.S. has a greater vulnerability in space."

While the U.S. and other nations on earth tend to strategize in terms of days, weeks, months and years, China strategizes in terms of years, decades and centuries. As such, they do intend to become the preeminent military power in space.

To achieve that goal, China also has set its sights on establishing military bases on the moon. One of the main reasons being to claim the energy independence-giving helium-3 that litters its surface. The helium-3 isotope could provide a potentially limitless supply of safe, clean, green energy. Some experts estimate the moon’s surface holds upwards of five million metric tons of helium-3, and that just 25 metric tons could fuel the energy needs of the United States for a year.

The military leadership of China’s space program believes helium 3 could prove to be the game-changer that not only reshapes their future but also determines control of the near solar system and…our demise.

Five years ago, President Trump wisely established "Space Force." To ensure its success, he must now establish a "Space Force Academy."

Sadly, but logically, space will soon become the dominant war-fighting arena. As such, an independent "Space Force" free from the woke doctrine which now infects our military is critical to our national and economic security.

A Trump-Created "Space Force Academy" will launch the next generation of leaders needed to reclaim the "ultimate high ground."