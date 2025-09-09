Chicago's killing fields, 'jock tax' on Taylor & Travis, and more from Fox News Opinion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter.

HANNITY – Fox News host tears into Democrats' opposition to President Donald Trump's crackdown on crime. Continue watching…

HUGH HEWITT – When Macron's foolishness fades, Israel will still stand proud. Continue reading…

CHINA'S CURRENCY COUP – How Beijing is targeting America's wallet and future. Continue reading…

FREEDOM TO CHOOSE – Trump unlocks cheaper healthcare plans that could save American families thousands of dollars. Continue reading…

CHICAGO'S KILLING FIELDS – Activists cry about Trump while families bury kids. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor has a theory on why Democrats want the Epstein files released and explains why nobody should mess with Cardi B. Continue watching…

JOCK TAX – Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engagement news highlights hidden tax burden on everyday entertainment workers. Continue reading…

BE ONE – What America desperately needs is inspirational leaders. Continue reading…

BISHOP BARRON – The dangers behind Sen Kaine's rejection of God-given rights as a founding principle. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…