Chicago's killing fields, 'jock tax' on Taylor & Travis, and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Sean Hannity, Raymond Arroyo & more.

Sean Hannity: Democrats have exposed themselves as the pro-crime party Video

Sean Hannity: Democrats have exposed themselves as the pro-crime party

Fox News host Sean Hannity tears into Democrats' opposition to President Donald Trump's crackdown on crime on 'Hannity.'

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter.

HANNITY – Fox News host tears into Democrats' opposition to President Donald Trump's crackdown on crime. Continue watching…

HUGH HEWITT – When Macron's foolishness fades, Israel will still stand proud. Continue reading…

CHINA'S CURRENCY COUP – How Beijing is targeting America's wallet and future. Continue reading…

FREEDOM TO CHOOSE – Trump unlocks cheaper healthcare plans that could save American families thousands of dollars. Continue reading…

CHICAGO'S KILLING FIELDS – Activists cry about Trump while families bury kids. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor has a theory on why Democrats want the Epstein files released and explains why nobody should mess with Cardi B. Continue watching…

Raymond Arroyo: Epstein's survivors are enmeshed in a political operation Video

JOCK TAX – Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engagement news highlights hidden tax burden on everyday entertainment workers. Continue reading…

BE ONE – What America desperately needs is inspirational leaders. Continue reading…

BISHOP BARRON – The dangers behind Sen Kaine's rejection of God-given rights as a founding principle. Continue reading…

09.09.25

