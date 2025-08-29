Expand / Collapse search
Our leaders abandoned Chicago. Trump is right: It's time to call in the Guard

Rooftop Revelations: We need a reset. We need a reordering of society where our kids come first and the gangsters last

By Corey Brooks Fox News
Rooftop Revelations: Action is needed in Chicago, 'enough is enough' Video

Rooftop Revelations: Action is needed in Chicago, 'enough is enough'

Pastor and Project H.O.O.D. founder Corey Brooks calls out Chicago Democrats for the city's lack of safety and increased crime.

The South Side of Chicago is a war zone. In 2023, the city recorded 617 homicides and more than 2,000 shootings, with neighborhoods like Englewood and Woodlawn hit the hardest. 

Just a few weeks ago, I stood over the body of a man who had been shot dead. Hundreds of young souls will be killed by year’s end. 

So I was not surprised when President Donald Trump said, "Chicago's a mess. You have an incompetent mayor, grossly incompetent. And we'll straighten that one out probably next." After all, the government’s first responsibility is to protect its citizens. When endless violence continues to plague the lives of people around me, action is needed.

BLUE CITY RESIDENTS PLEAD FOR TRUMP’S HELP AS ‘OUT OF CONTROL’ CRIME LEADS TO ANOTHER BLOODY WEEKEND

How did Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson — both Democrats — respond to Trump’s words?

"As Donald Trump attempts to create chaos that distracts from his problems, we’ll call it out for what it is," Pritzker said, pushing back against Trump’s comments. "Crime rates are improving. Homicides are down by more than 30% in Chicago in the last year alone." He added that Trump’s approach was a distraction from real issues: "We won’t be distracted by his authoritarian push."

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks at a news conference in downtown Chicago, flanked by state and city leaders.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker delivers remarks in Chicago alongside Mayor Brandon Johnson and other officials after reports that the White House is possibly preparing to deploy National Guard troops to the city. (Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP via Getty Images)

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson responded that Trump’s approach was "uncoordinated, uncalled for, and unsound" and that "unlawfully deploying" the National Guard to Chicago could "inflame tensions between residents and law enforcement." He later added, "It’s not democratic. It’s unconstitutional."

Just last week, on Aug. 25, Trump signed an executive order to prevent federal funds from going to Illinois because of its cashless bail policy.

TRUMP SIGNS EXECUTIVE ORDERS TO ELIMINATE NO-CASH BAIL FOR SUSPECTS IN DC AND NATIONWIDE

You would think that reducing crime, especially on the South Side, would be a bipartisan effort. After all, didn’t Black Lives Matter — a group which Pritzker and Johnson have supported — say that far too many Black lives are being lost? Why don’t the people in my neighborhood, especially the children walking to school, deserve the fullest protection that is their inherent right as American citizens?

Chicago-pritzker-johnson-getty

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, center, speaks at a press conference in Chicago. Mayor Brandon Johnson is behind him on the right. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

I see the deployment of troops onto Chicago’s streets as a necessary shock-and-awe measure. The Chicago Police Department has done a good job in recent months bringing down murders and crime, but they are led by "defund the police" leadership. Imagine how much better the force would be with a law-and-order mayor. 

Right now, under the current leadership in our city, gangs still control our streets, human trafficking goes unchecked and drugs flow through here like the Mississippi River. We need a reset. We need a reordering of society where our kids come first and the gangsters last.

A patch on the uniform of a Chicago police officer

The police logo worn by an officer during a college basketball game between the DePaul Blue Demons and the Marquette Golden Eagles at the Wintrust Arena on Jan. 24, 2024, in Chicago. (Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Let’s not kid ourselves: Much of the violence we see today stems from post-1960s liberalism. We divorced far too many people from the American Dream with policies of dependency. We favored teachers' unions over educating our children. Only 4% of the kids at the school down the street from my church can read at grade level. Far too many kids have been shot, and we need to guarantee their safe passage to and from school. We have families driving down the street who have been shot at. I’ve presided over far too many funerals and I don’t want to do any more of them.

Enough.

'Good thing Trump is doing something': Chicago residents respond to crime crackdown Video

We don’t have any further to slide downward. We are at rock bottom. Our left-wing mayor and governor, who value virtue-signaling and diversity over real solutions, are not going to help. So I don’t have a problem with Trump sending in the troops.

At the same time, I must say that I see the National Guard as only a temporary fix. I see it as the equivalent of getting a heroin addict into rehab. The soldiers can patrol the streets and arrest criminals. But they cannot rebuild broken families. They cannot mentor a fatherless teenager who is about to be recruited into a gang. They cannot create jobs, teach life skills or restore hope. When the soldiers leave, the same old conditions remain, and the cycle of violence resumes.

The real answer lies not in military boots but in community roots. For more than a decade, my nonprofit, Project H.O.O.D., has been working to improve our community. 

members of house ways and means visit project hood in chicago

Members of the House Ways and Means Committee are pictured with Pastor Corey Brooks at Project H.O.O.D. on Chicago's South Side. (Project H.O.O.D.)

We’ve trained young men in trades like construction and masonry, putting them to work on the very center we’re building. 

We’ve mentored boys and girls who would otherwise be pulled into the streets. We’ve provided entrepreneurship programs, job readiness training and faith-based guidance that changes lives from the inside out.

Rooftop Revelations: AI can't replace manual labor Video

We’ve seen results. We’ve steered countless young people onto the path of opportunity where they become responsible citizens capable of caring for their families. These are not abstract ideas — these are tangible victories, won block by block, life by life.

The National Guard may calm the streets. But it’s organizations like Project H.O.O.D. that will change the streets. That’s where Trump and America must focus if we want to win this country back, one block at a time.

Pastor Corey Brooks, known as the "Rooftop Pastor," is the founder and Senior Pastor of New Beginnings Church of Chicago and the CEO of Project H.O.O.D. (Helping Others Obtain Destiny), the church's local mission. He gained national attention for his 94-day and 343-day rooftop vigils to transform the notorious "O-Block," once known as Chicago's most dangerous block, into #OpportunityBlock. Learn more at ProjectHOOD.org.

