Charlie Kirk assassination divides us. Bible teaches us to ‘overcome evil with good’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

If you feel heavy, you are not alone. In the past two weeks, America has been reminded — once again, with a severity that is hard to overstate — that words have weight. They can heal. They can divide. And sometimes, they can even destroy.

The assassination of Charlie Kirk has become more than a headline; it is a tremor running through every conversation across our nation, every thread on social media and every living room where politics is discussed. The reverberations are everywhere: at the White House, where the administration’s response has been swift and deeply personal; at memorials and vigils; and in the hearts of those who admired Kirk or disagreed with him. The storm of grief, anger and anxiety will not clear soon.

It’s easy to see why. For many, Kirk represented more than a movement — he was a voice that challenged, provoked, and, at his best, insisted that disagreement is not destruction. His reliance on scripture anchored him in something deeper than daily headlines. When the world felt chaotic, he turned to verses that have steadied millions before him. "The words of the reckless pierce like swords, but the tongue of the wise brings healing." (Proverbs 12:18 NIV) It was a call to debate fiercely, but with respect — a challenge to listen like you might be wrong.

CHRISTIAN LEADERS HONOR CHARLIE KIRK’S ‘PURPOSE AND CONVICTION’ AFTER FATAL SHOOTING

But in the wake of his death, opposing sides have drawn their own conclusions — some demanding accountability, others fearing retribution. The tragedy has not united us in mourning, but accelerated the splitting of our national seams.

Five trends, one heaviness

If the past two weeks have felt unusually dark, it’s no wonder. They have reinforced some of the heaviest trends we face as a country.

First, political violence is back at levels we haven’t seen since 1968. In the past 14 months, we’ve seen two attempts on Donald Trump’s life, the killing of a Democratic lawmaker and her husband in Minnesota, an arson attack on Pennsylvania Democrat Governor Josh Shapiro’s home, and now Kirk’s assassination. We are once again settling politics with bullets.

Second, school shootings have become routine. From fewer than a dozen annually 20 years ago to more than 80 a year for the past three years, the sheer frequency has dulled our shock. The more normalized these tragedies become, the less they change us.

CHARLIE KIRK'S PASTOR GIVES AN UPDATE ON THE FAMILY

Third, the murder in Charlotte of a young Ukrainian refugee — a woman who fled war only to be killed here — should have been a moment of shared grief. Instead, it became another political split-screen. The right pointed to the killer’s 14 prior convictions as proof of leniency on crime. The left accused the right of racism. A human life, full of promise, was reduced to talking points.

Fourth, social media has turned outrage into currency. Calls for violence, even civil war, now trend openly. The Bible captured this centuries ago: "They sharpen their tongues like swords and aim cruel words like deadly arrows." (Psalm 64:3 NIV) Today, our feeds are filled with arrows.

Fifth, the dueling reactions to Kirk’s death reveal how far gone we are. Some mocked and celebrated. Others sought vengeance, doxing those who cheered. Both sides pierced recklessly. "The words of the reckless pierce like swords, but the tongue of the wise brings healing." (Proverbs 12:18 NIV) Yet reckless words dominate our public square.

None of this is sustainable. You can’t celebrate a man’s murder on one side and threaten retribution on the other and expect healing. You can’t weaponize grief and not expect blowback.

What scripture invites us to consider

Charlie Kirk’s best moments were not his sharpest retorts, but his willingness to debate openly, even in hostile rooms. He drew on scripture not to divide, but to anchor. We do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against the cosmic powers over this present darkness. (Ephesians 6:12) For Kirk, the real battle wasn’t against each other, but against the forces that would pull us apart.

Scripture is clear: "Do not take revenge, my dear friends … It is mine to avenge; I will repay," says the Lord. (Romans 12:19 NIV) Grace and forgiveness are not weaknesses — they are the only things that can break the cycle of grievance and retribution.

The challenge to all of us

It’s easy — on both sides — to mock, to gloat, to double down on anger. It’s harder to listen, to debate without dehumanizing, to choose restraint when it feels least deserved.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

But that is the only way forward. "Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good." (Romans 12:21 NIV) We don’t have to mirror each other’s rage or bitterness. We can guard our spirits, set boundaries with grace, and refuse to let someone else’s darkness define our response.

If you feel overwhelmed, it’s understandable. The words swirling around us are heavy, often toxic. But scripture — and the best of our civic tradition — offers an alternative: be quick to listen, slow to speak, slow to become angry. (James 1:19–20) Kindness and compassion are not naive; they are necessary.

The big picture

Words don’t just describe our world; they shape it. They can set a room on fire, or they can bring a measure of peace. Right now, too many words are deepening the divide and raising the stakes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

We all have a choice. We can keep using words as weapons, or we can use them to build bridges, even across the toughest divides. If we choose grace over grievance, forgiveness over vengeance, and truth spoken in love over lies shouted in anger, perhaps words can still save us — if only we let them.

No matter where you stand, perhaps the real invitation in this moment is to see beyond the headlines and hashtags — to recognize the weight our words carry, and choose them with care. In this, we might find not just a way to move forward, but a way to heal.