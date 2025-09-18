Dana White 'blown away' by Charlie Kirk's assassination, says daughter is 'destroyed'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The sports world continues to be shaken up by the assassination of Charlie Kirk last week.

Kirk was shot while debating at Utah Valley University and died of his injuries soon after.

Many prominent figures in sports reacted to the news, and in a recent appearance on Logan Paul's podcast, UFC president Dana White shared his thoughts.

"I just woke up, and my phone was blowing up. I was f---ing blown away," White said.

As dumbfounded as White was, he said his children also took it hard.

"I was actually surprised by how impacted my kids were. My kids used to watch him on social media. My daughter, she's 19, she's in college, and she's been just destroyed over this thing for the last couple days. You have to feel horrible for his family. It's f---ing crazy," White said.

"The fact that it happened during what he was known for, which was just peaceful debate and conversation, which was a pillar of American virtue," added Paul. "This country was built on people having conversation and talking to people maybe you don't always agree with and hopefully reaching a resolution -- or even if not, saying we respectfully. But that's a lot of the times how progress is made."

"When you are unable to talk, shoot and go to violence is just so pathetic," Paul continued. "It's so weak, and I think it's totally against everything that is America."

White replied, "That's what happens with people who aren't intelligent enough to debate."

Paul also said he "really respected" Kirk for "his ability to step into a room and be the person who he said he was."

Tyler Robinson has been charged with aggravated murder, two counts of obstruction of justice and felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, two counts of witness tampering, and commission of a violent offense in the presence of a child.

