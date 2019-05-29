Capri Cafaro: 'Trumpification' is happening across Europe, and it spells trouble

In just a few short days, President Trump returns to the U.K. almost exactly three years after the British people voted to exit the European Union. At the time, there was widespread speculation that a pro-Brexit victory along with a Trump win in the United States would signal a political sea change in Western democracies.

I think it is safe to say that there seems to be a “Trumpification” happening across Europe, and it spells trouble.

Populism, isolationism, and division are on the rise across Europe. Traditional political parties are on the decline, while turmoil is brewing both in the U.K. and across Continental Europe. Over the last year, I have been in Europe almost every month so I have had a bit of a front row seat to the increased nationalist mood in places like Britain, France and Italy.

But one needs to look no further than the recent European Parliament elections to see that most European countries are adopting a Trump-inspired “Country First” sentiment.

Far-right populist parties received roughly 25 percent of the vote in the EU elections. Major victories for “Country First” parties in places like France and Italy, along with the rise of the brand new Brexit Party led by Trump ally Nigel Farage, show that both European voters and leaders are becoming more motivated by issues like curtailing immigration, which is also a hallmark of the Trump presidency.

Individual countries across Europe are experiencing their own “MAGA” moment. They seem to be turning to populist parties that are promising a return to their respective glory days marked by a more cohesive national identity, a stronger economy, and a go-it-alone attitude.

Of course, there is clearly nothing wrong with patriotism. Far from it. Patriotism and pride in one’s country should be embraced. But, at least in my view, pride in one’s national identity should not also mean rejecting or subjugating other countries or nationalities. This is what makes patriotism different from nationalism.

I do not mean to insult anyone or insinuate that somehow anyone who supports Trump is a “nationalist” and dislikes other countries. But this is how some view the “MAGA” movement. And, as groups aim to make Britain, France or Italy “great” again, it may be at the expense of long-standing economic and national security alliances across Europe.

Just as Trump has rejected or pushed back against traditional allies across the globe in the name of American strength, European populists are doing the same. I happen to think our Western Democracies risk being weakened in the pursuit of so-called strength. We must find a way to balance our individual nation’s needs and goals with a common vision of peace and prosperity to preserve global order.

Somehow I suspect this lofty goal is a long shot, as we can expect the unexpected from Trump’s upcoming European visit. Let’s see if Trump fans the flames of his European “mini-me” imitators next week.

