Cancel July Fourth? Here's how we stop the left from rewriting US history

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

While those of us who truly revere the 4th of July for its historic and liberty-attaining meaning celebrate, the far left, determined to not only cancel it but also smear our founders and founding documents, are once again mobilizing.

Truth be told, they never stop.

Many of their attacks are overt. Calling for the cancellation of the 4th of July and the banning of parades. Sandblasting the names of our Founding Fathers off schools and universities and tearing down their statues. Converting the homes of Thomas Jefferson (Monticello) and James Madison (Montpelier) into citadels of "wokeness." Smearing our founders with pejoratives such as "White supremacist."

But an increasing number of the assaults are insidiously covert.

‘EXTREME PRIDE’ IN AMERICA WANES TO NEAR RECORD-LOW NUMBER AHEAD OF FOURTH OF JULY

One of the latest such covert attacks – as fortunately reported in The Carolina Journal – comes from the University of North Carolina, where officials and their government affairs team are working behind the scenes to stop college constitutional literacy legislation called the Reach Act.

What is the Reach Act?

If passed, the Reach Act would require all North Carolina public college students to take a three-credit class on American government, the U.S. Constitution, and other foundational American documents, including the Declaration of Independence and Martin Luther King, Jr.’s Letter from Birmingham Jail.

Who could be against that? Well, aside from the aforementioned UNC officials, how about 700 liberal professors from the school and counting.

To his great credit, when former Vice President Mike Pence spoke at UNC, he strongly defended the Reach Act, but his voice was heard by almost no one outside that hall.

One of the main reasons – as I have stressed before – is because over the course of the last several decades, the left and far left have gotten a chokehold on what I call the "five major megaphones" of our nation: the media, academia, entertainment, science and medicine.

They not only control most of the narrative, but, as we have seen time and again, can and will shut down those who run counter to that far-left narrative. Including former vice presidents defending the teaching of our founding documents.

Alarmingly, what is happening on the UNC campus is spreading like wildfire not only across our liberal and socialist dominated colleges and universities, but throughout our high schools and middle schools.

JULY 4TH QUIZ! HOW WELL DO YOU KNOW YOUR FACTS ABOUT INDEPENDENCE DAY?

Last year at this time, I authored "The 56: Liberty Lessons from those who risked all to sign The Declaration of Independence." The sole purpose of that book was not only to warn of this Machiavellian cancellation process instigated by activists and anarchists from the left, but also to outline how we can fight back to save our shared – and often sacred – American history.

Make no mistake. The far left is winning.

With each passing month, they succeed in further smearing our Founding Fathers while eradicating the history that documents their genius, courage and tremendous sacrifice as they worked as one to establish the greatest nation on the face of the Earth.

Just weeks ago, the far-left mayor of Albany, New York, succeeded in removing the statue in front of City Hall of Maj. Gen. Philip Schuyler. Schuyler was not only a heroic commander during the Revolutionary War, but a member of the Continental Congress, a U.S. senator and the father-in-law of Alexander Hamilton. To the left, none of that matters. To them, he was a "White supremacist" who had to be dealt with.

We are losing, but all is far from lost.

Starting around 1772, our Founding Fathers created "Committees of Correspondence" to spread the word of the tyranny of the British crown. Handwritten letters traveled from town to town, county to county, colony to colony.

Our Founding Fathers knew then what we should never forget now. That unless those bent on totalitarianism imprison us or take our lives, they cannot silence our voices. They cannot silence… us.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

Be it with a neighbor, at work, at your place of worship, at the mall, a sporting event, or via social media, reach out to those you know with this simple message:

"If our history is bad, let us condemn it and learn from it. If it is good, let us praise it and build upon it. But let us never ever cancel our shared American history."

The 4th of July is the most hallowed day and holiday in the history of our nation. Our Founding Fathers – who, like all human beings, were flawed men – were courageous heroes. Our founding documents are the enduring blueprints for true liberty.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Long live the 4th of July and the memories of the men who gave us that revolutionary day.

Spread the word before it is no more.