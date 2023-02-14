Call Biden, Democrats' agenda exactly what it is: just plain crazy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The choice is between normal or crazy."

No one has better described this moment in our country than Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who included those words in her rebuttal to Joe Biden’s State of the Union address. The new Arkansas governor is correct: on issue after issue, Democrats have veered so far left that average Americans are left shaking their heads and wondering: has our country gone crazy?

How can the FBI pay our biggest tech companies to suppress freedom of speech and find support among Democrats who have vowed to uphold our constitution?

How can Joe Biden allow millions of people to enter the country illegally, even as his head of Homeland Security lies to Congress that "our borders are secure?" How can legislators allow crime to soar but still worry more about protecting criminals that protecting us? How can Democrats want boys to compete in girls’ sports but pretend they care about women’s rights? How can our president try to shut down our productive and bounteous energy industries – and then blame oil companies for not investing in more production?

How can Joe Biden and his fellow Democrats spend trillions of dollars after the pandemic economic crisis has passed, igniting inflation and allowing millions to leave the workforce, even as our national debt skyrockets and leaves our country weaker? And… still push to spend more?

There is a reason that 75% of the nation thinks we are on the wrong track. That is not normal. There is a reason that consumer sentiment is mired below historical averages, even though unemployment is at record lows. That is not normal, either.

CBS polling shows Americans think our country is "divided", "declining" and "weak." That is certainly not normal.

It is time to call out those on the Left who are ruining our cities and states and to ridicule the idiotic woke agenda that has been slapped on our communities. It is time to call that agenda what it is: crazy.

Look at the current faddish approach to crime. Ideologues running deep blue cities have encouraged crime by reducing or even eliminating the penalties for bad behavior. In New York, felonies soared 20% last year to a new record, a shocking increase which one expert declared as a "once in a lifetime" jump. And yet, legislators responsible for undermining cops’ ability to bring criminals to justice are doubling down, blocking confirmation of a judge whose only offense is that he believes in enforcing the law.

In New York and in San Francisco, stealing is OK – perpetrators walk off with hundreds of dollars in goods, over and over again, and know they will not be prosecuted. Companies are losing so much money to shoplifters that they are closing stores and raising prices to compensate for the losses.

And yet, the City Council in New York recently asked members to sign a pledge which stated, "We will do everything we can to reduce the size and scope of the NYPD and the Department of Correction." That is crazy.

Meanwhile, liberals have decided that we should allow anyone, anytime, to enter our country, and that our immigration laws are meaningless. Communities around the country are hurting as they have to pay the costs of housing, educating and providing free medical care for the two million or more people who have come into our country illegally since Joe Biden became president. One estimate puts the cost of such services at $200 billion over those migrants’ lifetime. The government has made no provision for these expenses; even Democrat mayors are protesting Joe Biden’s open border.

This collapse of enforcement has emboldened drug traffickers, leading to a horrifying surge in fentanyl deaths. The open border is also a major security problem. In fiscal 2022, nearly 100 people on the terror watch list were apprehended trying to enter the U.S. illegally. Almost certainly, there were many who got away.

The left is happy about this border collapse, confident that down the road these migrants will become Democrat voters. Some are impatient. In Washington, D.C., the city council has passed a bill to allow noncitizens to vote in local elections. New York’s city council passed a similar measure which was struck down by a state judge.

These efforts will continue, putting the rights of people in our country illegally ahead of those who have gone through proper, legal channels. Folks: this is not normal. This is crazy. No other developed country is permitting such activity.

Also crazy: allowing young children to make lifetime changes to their bodies without informing their parents, telling kids who start life colorblind that our country is racist and pitting one race against another, allowing our public education system to sink to the bottom of international rankings but not demanding change…and so much more.

Folks, these policies are not popular. A declining portion of Americans self-identify as liberal or very liberal, Morning Consult reports, suggesting that people are walking away from the progressive agenda.

In addition, hundreds of thousands are leaving blue states, moving to cities that are freer, safer, cleaner and cheaper.

It’s not enough. Those of us opposed to the damaging policies promoted by this White House and by Democrats – the silent majority -- need to speak up and show up – at community gatherings, school board meetings, rallies and at the voting booth. We need to push back.

Democrats have excellent messaging. Joe Biden and his colleagues call anyone who opposes them "extreme MAGA Republicans" even though polling has shown that Independent voters actually see Democrats as more extreme than the GOP – because they are.

It’s a smart play; a tough offense is the best defense. Now the GOP must follow that playbook and call the Left’s agenda exactly what it is: just plain crazy.

