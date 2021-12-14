California could learn from Colorado's Covid choice

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two western, Democrat-run states are taking exact opposite approaches to the new Covid-19 variants. In California, a new statewide mask mandate takes effect tomorrow. In Colorado, the Governor announced this week that the Covid emergency is over.

Which decision is correct?

DR. NICOLE SAPHIER: HOW IS COVID GOING TO END?

California’s mandate comes not come from Governor Gavin Newsom. It comes from Dr. Tomás Aragón, the Director of the California Department of Public Health. This is an unelected position given power to issue such edicts due to the state of emergency declared by the governor almost two years ago. California has been in an ongoing state of emergency since, despite vaccines available to all and dramatic drops in infection rates.

Before becoming director earlier this year, Dr. Aragon was the health officer for the City and County of San Francisco. Before that he was in charge of public health at University of California, Berkeley, where he is still an adjunct professor. He has degrees from Berkeley and Harvard.

According to his biography, he became the state director earlier this year with a mission of "striving to embody and promote the universal values of dignity, equity, compassion and humility, he works through collaborative partnerships to mobilize communities and institutions to transform policies and systems towards a culture of equity, antiracism, healing and health for all people and our planet." Yes, he worked "equity" twice into the same sentence.

The new edict begins by noting that the "vaccines remain effective in preventing serious disease, hospitalization, and death from the SARS-CoV-2 virus." Nonetheless, it goes on to state the Department "is requiring masks to be worn in all indoor public settings, irrespective of vaccine status, for the next four weeks (December 15, 2021, through January 15, 2022)."

The Order states the mandate is necessary because, "Since Thanksgiving, the statewide seven-day average case rate has increased by 47 percent and hospitalizations have increased by 14 percent." But it ignores the fact that mask mandates have already long been in place in many counties in the State. The Order expands the rule to all counties.

Yet, it provides zero analysis of the spread of Covid in counties with the mandate versus those without it! Should this not be the most basic due diligence to conduct before issuing an order infringing on individual liberty, and which overrides decisions of local governments and impacts people from Bakersfield to Barstow and Modesto to Tahoe?

Compare this to Colorado -- same virus, same human species -- where Governor Jared Polis just announced: "The emergency is over… Frankly, people who want to be protected [have gotten vaccinated]. Those who get sick, it's almost entirely their own darn fault."

No new mask mandate in response to another new variant. Rather, Polis said, "Our top goal is always to follow the science, and there was a time when there was no vaccine, and masks were all we had, and we needed to wear them. The truth is we now have highly effective vaccines that work far better than masks… You don’t tell people to wear a jacket when they go out in winter and force them to [wear it]. If they get frostbite, it’s their own darn fault."

Wow! Finally, a Democrat leader applying common sense and personal responsibility. He could not be more correct.

Americans should be free to take whatever measure they wish to stay healthy. Control their immunity through nutrition, exercise, and taking vitamins -- or not. Go out to restaurants or eat at home. Go to the movies or watch Netflix.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

Wear a mask, or two masks, or not. Get vaccinated or not. Get boosted or not.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In Colorado, thanks to the governor, Americans now are free to decide for themselves. While in California, Americans remain subject to the arbitrary edicts of a woke Berkeley professor.