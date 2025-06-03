Building your adventure: CIA veteran shares an inspiring story about courage with graduates

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

One of the greatest joys about being retired from CIA is the opportunity I now enjoy to immerse myself in our local community, especially the schools where my kids and their pals spend their days in class and on the sports fields.

After all, freedom of opportunity in our glorious country starts with a good education.

Around this time of year I'm always honored to speak with high school seniors who are about to take a momentous step forward toward building their own adventure. My message to them invokes one of the most courageous and inspirational people I've ever met, Gib Smith.

I first met Gib in the late 1980s when we were assistant swim coaches for the Capital Sea Devils, based in Washington, D.C. In addition to coaching, we both swam the morning practice with the older kids ages 12 to 18 from 5 to 7 a.m.

Gib, who had swum all through high school and for James Madison University, was the fastest swimmer in the pool. He and I were both in our early 20s and from the moment we met, I admired Gib for being such a strong swimmer even though our days of competing in water polo and college swim meets were long behind us.

But what made Gib's swimming prowess so extraordinary was that he was also fighting cancer. Having been diagnosed with leukemia shortly after graduating from college, Gib would show up for practice even after having been subjected to arduous cancer treatment the day before.

He inspired all of us, including future Olympian Tom Dolan, who was then only 12 years old and just starting to come into his own as a brilliant long distance and individual medley swimmer. I fondly remember good-naturedly teasing Tom, asking how it was that Gib was crushing him in practice even while recovering from another round of radiation.

In 1988, Gib raised $12,000 for the National Cancer Institute by competing in the Chesapeake Bay Bridge swim race held each year in early June. Even while fighting cancer, Gib was building his own adventure.

Adventure implies getting outside one's comfort zone, which is especially challenging for cancer patients. That's why Gib's story should resonate with high school graduates as they take the next step in what can often feel like a daunting new chapter in their lives.

First, few high school graduates have escaped some adversity in their lives, perhaps on the sports field, or God forbid as was the case for my own children, family trauma. But as British Prime Minister Winston Churchill once said, "If you're going through hell, keep going."

In the words of my former boss at CIA Dave Petraeus, Gib overcame adversity by staying "fit to fight." Swimming 6,000-yard practices each morning defined Gib's will to overcome adversity by never ever giving up.

Second, high school graduates should already be thinking about connecting with something larger than themselves by making a valuable contribution to their community, maybe even to our nation or beyond. Gib was not only empathically thinking of other cancer patients, he also impacted the rest of us.

Anyone who might have been weary at the end of swim practice only had to glance over at Gib fighting through the pain with every bit of strength he had. We were all better swimmers because of him. And for years at CIA and now in retirement, there has hardly been a day that goes by when I do not think of Gib, and the shining example he set.

Third, as they start preparing to make important life decisions, high school graduates should be asking themselves this significant question: Why?

In the words of my SEAL Team Six friends, Gib planned the dive and dove the plan. He was swimming through brackish Chesapeake Bay water overflowing with jellyfish that morning because that's how he chose to fight cancer and do his part to help others suffering the same cruelly arbitrary fate. We should strive to be honest with ourselves about the reasons for our big life decisions.

Gib successfully completed the grueling two-hour, 4-5-mile Chesapeake Bay Bridge race despite the frigid water and strong currents. He also beat cancer, earned a law degree, got married and had two children, who are now grown up and on to building their own adventures.

So go forth, high school graduates, and take inspiration from the great ones around you as you choose your path in life's great adventure.