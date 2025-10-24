BROADCAST BIAS: Meet the silliest media scandal ever

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Renovations in large public buildings are not exactly unusual. Even at the White House, renovations are common. But the national media despise President Donald Trump so deeply that they’ll turn anything he does into a scandal. This week, it’s building a new ballroom at The White House with private donations.

The president originally said the East Wing would remain intact, but it came down this week, which led to an outpouring of angst. First came the "optics" of this. CBS reporter Weijia Jiang relayed, "Some Democrats have criticized President Trump for focusing on a new ballroom while the government remains shut down." That’s shameless, since it’s the Democrats who refuse to end the shutdown.

ABC’s Mary Bruce, who routinely cheer-led President Joe Biden’s time at the White House, also brought the "growing controversy" chatter and found Republicans for the optics argument: "Some Republicans tonight [are] now questioning the optics of this, especially during the shutdown." She located just one: outgoing North Carolina Republican Sen. Thom Tillis.

Then Bruce added, "former First Lady Hillary Clinton saying to the American people, ‘it's not his house, it's your house and he's destroying it.’" Her daughter Chelsea Clinton penned an op-ed for USA Today with the same "people’s house" theme.

This is rich, considering the Clintons sold overnight stays in the Lincoln Bedroom to top donors and President Bill Clinton turned the White House into an intern sex den. It’s also rich considering the Clintons were caught trying to steal $28,000 worth of donated furniture as they vacated the house in 2001. Guess what? The Washington Post broke the story, but the broadcast networks didn’t want to repeat it.

Imagine the Reagans trying to make off with donated furniture? Imperious Nancy never would have heard the end of it. But the Clintons were let off the hook. ABC reported nothing on air. On CBS, Dan Rather gave it 19 seconds. NBC offered a full story in the evening after the Post, but by the next morning, "Today" co-host Matt Lauer was calling the whole thing off: "Is this a big deal, or are we in the middle of Pick On The Clintons Month?" Newsweek’s Howard Fineman helpfully replied, "Well, it’s always Pick On The Clintons Month."

Anyone who watches these Clinton-coddling networks and their incessantly hyper-negative coverage of the Trumps can only roll their eyes.

Even on the ballroom story, NBC trotted out Connecticut Democrat Senator Richard Blumenthal to throw the tyranny card: "It's his personal whim and it is sort of emblematic of the authoritarian, tyrannical approach that this president takes to power."

It’s privately funded, so it needs no congressional approval. The liberals can’t stop it from happening. So, somehow, it’s a power grab to build a grand new ballroom for future presidents to enjoy. At least NBC News shows had to disclose that their owner Comcast is a donor to the renovation, which will be for all future presidents.

Unsurprisingly, the unanimous Trump-haters at ABC’s "The View" offered nothing but cauldrons of spite. Sunny Hostin couldn’t stop calling the ballroom plans "tacky and gaudy," and Whoopi Goldberg falsely said, "your taxes are probably going to be paying for that ballroom." Joy Behar said this demolition proved Trump was a "one-man wrecking ball" and bungled into calling him an "annihilist." He "annihilates."

They really hated Trump asking for millions of dollars of reimbursement from the Justice Department over all the investigations of him, leading Hostin to uncork the conspiracy that he was never leaving the White House: "If he gets this $230 million, it’s going to be used to renovate a White House which he never intends to leave!"

The late-night comedians performed their usual leftist rituals. Outgoing CBS host Stephen Colbert cracked: "As of this morning, the East Wing looks like a rotisserie chicken your dog got into." He called it a "ball-doggle" funded by "groveling corporations like Amazon, Apple, Comcast, Google, Microsoft, T-Mobile, Meta Platforms and Hard Rock International."

Previous renovations under Democrats were not controversial. On September 10, 2010, CNN aired a cheery story from anchor Suzanne Malveaux about all "the banging, the jack-hammering, the dust" from a taxpayer-funded $375 million renovation. They said Congress approved funding in 2008, and no one went looking for politicians to cry "authoritarian."

Back in 1962, CBS and NBC aired a prime-time special promoting First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy offering a tour of the White House under renovation. ABC ran it four days later. They were all engaged in "Camelot" myth-making, creating "cultural icon" Jackie while JFK was besmirching the White House with extramarital affairs.

If the White House is "the people's house," then why would the people object to a glamorous ballroom that can accommodate large gatherings, especially important foreign dignitaries? It's only an outrage because it's Trump's project.

