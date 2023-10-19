Britney Spears's revelation, Mickey Mouse's new partner, and more from Fox News Opinion

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.
HANNITY – Fox News host discusses the circulation of antisemitism and disinformation amid rising tensions in the Middle East. Continue reading…
BILL OF RIGHTS – It's time to protect detransitioners who've had their bodies altered and lives ruined. Continue reading…
WHO WILL FIGHT ESG? – This is the most in-depth ESG review of 2024's presidential candidates ever made. Continue reading…
GUTFELD – Biden's foreign policy is falling apart like the Patriots without Brady. Continue reading…
MAJOR CRITIC – Hollywood used to love Israel, then this happened. Continue reading…
RAYMOND ARROYO – Mickey Mouse has a new dangerous business partner. Continue watching…
TOXIC – Britney Spears's revelation mirrors what too many women face. Continue reading…
KAROL – Cancel culture needs to come for college kids defending Hamas, too. Continue reading…
WE'RE NOT LAUGHING – Colbert, Kimmel, other unfunny comedians return to be the wind beneath wings of Democrats. Continue reading…
CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…