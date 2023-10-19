Expand / Collapse search
Britney Spears's revelation, Mickey Mouse's new partner, and more from Fox News Opinion

Sean Hannity: Tlaib is stoking the flames of antisemitism and hatred Video

Sean Hannity: Tlaib is stoking the flames of antisemitism and hatred

FOX News host Sean Hannity discusses the circulation of antisemitism and disinformation amid rising tensions in the Middle East in Wednesday's opening monologue. 

HANNITY – Fox News host discusses the circulation of antisemitism and disinformation amid rising tensions in the Middle East. Continue reading…

BILL OF RIGHTS – It's time to protect detransitioners who've had their bodies altered and lives ruined. Continue reading…

WHO WILL FIGHT ESG? – This is the most in-depth ESG review of 2024's presidential candidates ever made. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – Biden's foreign policy is falling apart like the Patriots without Brady. Continue reading…

MAJOR CRITIC – Hollywood used to love Israel, then this happened. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Mickey Mouse has a new dangerous business partner. Continue watching…

Seen and Unseen: Mickey Mouse has a new dangerous business partner Video

TOXIC – Britney Spears's revelation mirrors what too many women face. Continue reading…

KAROL – Cancel culture needs to come for college kids defending Hamas, too. Continue reading…

WE'RE NOT LAUGHING – Colbert, Kimmel, other unfunny comedians return to be the wind beneath wings of Democrats. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…

10.19.23

