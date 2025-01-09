BRETT TOLMAN: Supreme Court allows NY judge to proceed with vendetta against Trump, all to tag him with a word

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Despite bad facts, bad evidence, and bad law, President-elect Donald Trump convinced only four U.S. Supreme Court Justices on Thursday to grant his application to block what promises to be a mockery of our nation's court system as Judge Juan Merchan presides over a politically orchestrated sentencing hearing in People v. Trump.

Five votes were needed. And, despite their recent ruling that presidents are immune from prosecution related to official presidential acts, the majority ruled that Trump’s objections can be addressed on appeal. The charges against Trump—34 counts of falsifying business records—would be rejected universally by thoughtful prosecutors regardless of their political affiliations. It required a D.A. and a judge with ulterior motives for it to succeed, and that is exactly what they got.

As a nation committed to justice and the rule of law, this criminal case is not only legally and procedurally flawed but poses a grave threat to judicial impartiality and the public's faith in our criminal justice system. A judiciary that disproportionately defers to prosecutorial authority undermines its constitutional role as a check on government power.

Despite his refusal to block Trump’s sentencing hearing, Chief Justice John Roberts, in his year-end report, warned against the dangers of disinformation and threats to judicial independence. While Roberts did not name Trump’s case specifically, his concerns about the politicization of the judiciary should have resonated with all of us. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s actions are blatantly less about securing justice and more about scoring political points against a former president whose policies and rhetoric he opposes.

Plain and simple, this is unchecked prosecutorial abuse, and it will inevitably permeate through courtrooms across our nation and erode the critical role of fairness and consistency in our legal system.

The role of a judge is to act as a neutral arbiter, ensuring that justice is served without bias or prejudice. In both state and federal criminal justice systems, the judge is the only real check against prosecutorial abuse. Unfortunately, Merchan will undoubtedly continue to demonstrate a behavior that calls his impartiality into question and reveals political motivation. From delaying Trump’s sentencing until after the 2024 presidential election to a ridiculous attempt to contort Chief Justice Roberts’ statement to implicitly defend his own decisions, Merchan took an unorthodox and legally unsound path.

Further, claims of potential conflicts of interest related to Judge Merchan’s family not only merit scrutiny, but they also raise valid concerns about whether the judge had any intention to act impartially in this high-stakes case. Judicial neutrality is the bedrock of our legal system, and any perception of bias, whether real or perceived, undermines the public’s confidence in the judiciary.

Merchan’s decisions amplify a broader trend of judges failing to hold prosecutors accountable. By allowing this case to proceed despite its evident flaws, Merchan has abdicated that responsibility, and the whole thing magnifies an imbalance in our justice system.

The broader consequences of this case against Trump are about more than any one individual: it’s a litmus test for the health of our criminal justice system. If allowed to continue, this case sets a dangerous precedent: that prosecutors can pursue politically motivated cases with little fear of judicial oversight.

Worse, it signals that judges can disregard their duty to assess prosecutions objectively, further politicizing the courts and eroding their credibility. This case serves no one--not the public, not the judiciary and certainly not justice.

As millions of Americans watch the sentencing hearing on Friday where Trump will appear virtually, few will fully comprehend the political and vindictive motivations of Merchan and all his cronies to impose no punishment -- but to merely create a derogatory footnote and moniker for America’s incoming 47th president of the United States.

This historical case will undoubtedly change the culture of our nation’s criminal justice system and possibly jeopardize our nation’s commitment to the rule of law, free from the taint of political motivations or judicial bias. Our government’s system of checks and balance is the bedrock to preserve every American’s liberty and constitutional rights.

