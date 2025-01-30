Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Media

Founder of Boston University’s antiracist research group departs as center prepares to shut down

Kendi will be moving to Howard University in Washington, DC

By Rachel del Guidice Fox News
Published
close
'The View' co-hosts rage at Trump ordering DEI offices to close: 'Giving a green light to people who are racist' Video

'The View' co-hosts rage at Trump ordering DEI offices to close: 'Giving a green light to people who are racist'

"The View" co-hosts raged at President Trump's decision to order government DEI offices to close on Thursday, arguing it was paving the way for racists to face no consequences.

The founding director of an anti-racist research center at Boston University is moving to another university and the center he founded will be shutting down. 

"Despite all the headwinds we faced as a new organization founded during the pandemic and the intense backlash over critical race theory, I am very proud of all we envisioned, all we created, all we learned, all we achieved—the community we built, the people we helped and inspired," Ibram X. Kendi, founding director of the Boston University Center for Antiracist Research, said in a statement.

Kendi will be moving to Howard University, whose main campus is located in Washington, D.C. It is classified as an HBCU or Historically Black College or University, and named by Forbes as the top HBCU in the nation. 

TRUMP DOD CREATES TASK FORCE TO ABOLISH DEI OFFICES THAT ‘PROMOTE SYSTEMATIC RACISM’

Kendi speaking

Ibram X. Kendi, the founding director of an anti-racist research center at Boston University, is moving to another university and the center he founded will be shutting down. (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for MVAAFF)

In his statement, Kendi continued: "To all the faculty, staff, administrators, students, supporters, and Boston community members, I feel honored to have been able to do this work with you over the last five years. I am departing for an opportunity I could not pass up, but what connected us at CAR remains, especially during this precarious time. Our commitment to building an equitable and just society."

The Boston University Center for Antiracist Research is reportedly closing when its contract expires on June 30. The center’s 12 staff members will be paid through June 30. 

In a Thursday press release, Boston University said Kendi’s "arrival at BU followed a string of killings of Black men and women in the United States, most notably the May 2020 murder of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis. The explosion of activism and interest on the subject led to several strong years of fundraising and research." 

RECORDS FROM THE UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO BOULDER SHOW COLLEGE PURSUED RACE-BASED HIRING

Florence and Chafetz Hillel House at Boston University

‘I am very proud of all we envisioned, all we created, all we learned, all we achieved,’ Kendi said. (Photo by Lane Turner/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) (Lane Turner/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

The university further noted how the Center created a "COVID Racial Data Tracker, supporting multiple research and policy teams, producing research-based amicus briefs, developing an Antiracist Tech Initiative, assisting faculty to develop antiracist courses, initiating a Racial Data Lab, convening experts, producing policy reports and public comments, fostering networking among affiliated faculty, launching a national book festival, and building ‘The Emancipator,’ an award-winning digital platform."

A Thursday article in the Washington Post says that Kendi will "start a new institute focusing on the global African diaspora at Howard, the prominent historically Black institution in the nation’s capital."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Howard University sign

Kendi will be leaving Boston and moving to Howard University, whose main campus is located in northwest D.C. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Fox News Digital reached out to Boston University for more details on Kendi’s plans at Howard University and for further information on the closing of the Center for Antiracist Research, but did not immediately receive a response. 

Rachel del Guidice is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to rachel.delguidice@fox.com.