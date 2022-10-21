Biden's weak, 'woke' military, I gave Hobby Lobby to God and more Fox News Opinion
TUCKER CARLSON – Without the complicity of the media, there is no chance neoliberal Democrats could get elected to office — not one of them, ever… Continue reading…
DEFUND THE IRS – Congress must revamp Biden's $80 billion IRS undertaking. Here's our plan… Continue reading…
DAVID GREEN – My decision to give away ownership of Hobby Lobby: I chose God… Continue reading…
RUSSIA VS. UKRAINE – Five reasons why Biden must move to deescalate the war… Continue reading…
MARK PENN – Democrats oblivious to rising tide of unhappy voters may be shocked by Republican midterm wins… Continue reading…
GREG GUTFELD – What the hell is going on up there in Ontario?... Continue reading…
MY CLOSING ARGUMENT – I'm Betsy Johnson: This is why I want Oregon's vote in the midterm election… Continue reading…
MIKE POMPEO – Team Biden’s ‘weak,’ woke military isn’t ready to face China, Russia. America needs to act fast on defense… Continue reading…
BRITAIN'S POLITICAL COUP – Liz Truss' exit as Britain's prime minister is the biggest political upset in the United Kingdom in 30+ years… Continue reading…
VIDEO OF THE DAY – Laura Ingraham says the Democrats' bench of ‘future stars’ could get wiped out in the midterms.... Watch now...
LATE NIGHT HOSTS' LAMENT – Late-night hosts only have themselves to blame for cancellations, ratings flops… Continue reading…
GINGRICH & JINDAL – Health care is a moral issue first, economic second. Here's what conservatives must do… Continue reading…
OUR SOARING NATIONAL DEBT – Our country's national debt has spiked up to $31 trillion, but we can stop it before it nears the abyss… Continue reading…
CARTOON OF THE DAY – But Trump Check out all of our political cartoons...