Biden-Xi summit: Showing weakness to this evil regime endangers Americans

President Biden recently rolled out the red carpet for Chairman Xi Jinping, ready to make nice with the regime responsible for reprehensible human rights violations and an ongoing campaign to undermine democracy around the world.

Gov. Gavin Newsom cleaned up the streets of San Francisco, admitting publicly that the beautification was purely for the benefit of the visiting leaders.

After the high-profile pull asides, Biden and Xi reported that they agreed to reestablish military communications, cooperate on the flow of fentanyl chemicals, and work together on reducing climate change.

What agreement could Biden and Xi come to that we could possibly trust a dictator to uphold?

While communication is important, we must be realistic in how we deal with a nation intent on world supremacy by whatever means necessary. We must remember that this is the nation that murders, enslaves and rapes minorities, including Uyghurs, Christians and Muslims, and imprisons anyone who would speak out against the regime.

Historically, the CCP has come to the table when their economy is weak. Biden had the opportunity to show strength and demand real change from the regime. Instead, Xi got exactly what he wanted from this visit - pictures of San Francisco streets drenched in red and a warm, public greeting from Biden.

What did we get in return? Pandas restored to U.S. zoos seems to be the only deliverable.

We certainly did not receive any reassurance on the safety and security of Taiwan. In fact, per officials in the room, Xi made clear that he fully intends to reunify Taiwan to China, by force if necessary.

There’s no word about the 200 Americans illegally being held prisoner in China. Any agreement about climate change or using artificial intelligence to develop nuclear weapons will be almost certainly one-sided in their application.

No one wants a war with China. That is why it is imperative that Biden and his entire administration understand that dictators like Xi will never respond to gentle hand holding.

The only way to ensure the CCP’s cooperation is for Biden to stop standing in the way of the U.S. reducing our reliance on China by bringing back domestic mining and manufacturing. If the pandemic taught us anything, it’s that China can turn off the tap at any moment.

Over one-third of my constituents are Asian Americans, many of whom are first-generation Americans who escaped communism to find freedom in the United States. My own parents fled communism in North Korea.

Those of us who have experienced communism firsthand or through our parents understand the true, imminent danger of weakness when dealing with China. My constituents know that Xi’s evil regime cannot be reasoned with. He will never be satisfied until the CCP is the only global hegemony.

The United States is at a crossroads at a critical time. Biden may have missed a crucial opportunity in San Francisco, but it’s not too late to reverse course and end this policy of delusional placation.