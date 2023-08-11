Expand / Collapse search
Biden versus the buoys, George Soros's smell, and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Sean Hannity, Raymond Arroyo & more.

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Sean Hannity: The Biden family scandals are not going away Video

Sean Hannity: The Biden family scandals are not going away

Fox News host Sean Hannity discusses the state of the investigation into Hunter Biden's business dealings in his opening monologue.

HANNITY – Fox News host discusses the state of the investigation into Hunter Biden's business dealings. Continue reading…

LIGHTS OUT – Biden turns the lights out on yet another one of your home's essentials. Continue reading…

BIDEN'S BORDER CRISIS – Biden's border crisis has come for the kids. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – There was no point in covering the Alabama melee story, but everyone did. Continue reading…

WHAT'S THAT SMELL? – Blame George Soros for the pot stench ruining America's cities. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Biden’s confused trip to the Grand Canyon. Continue watching…

'Seen and Unseen': Biden’s confused trip to the Grand Canyon Video

BIDEN VS. THE BUOYS – Biden's war on Texas border buoys reveals what he really thinks about immigration laws. Continue reading…

PLANET WOKE – Biden's NASA seems consumed by identity politics when it comes to returning to the moon. Continue reading…

YOO & QUINIO – Reparations activists come for the children. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…

08.11.23

