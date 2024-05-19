Biden's open-border policy welcomes foreign spies

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

President Biden’s open border policy has allowed millions of illegal aliens into the United States. Among those millions are an estimated 1.7 million gotaways, those who were spotted but not caught, and some are almost certainly on our terrorist watch list.

Likely, among these illegal aliens are foreign spies, here to size up this country for war and/or terrorist attacks – and our military facilities appear to be a key target.

Over the last nearly four years, as millions of illegal aliens flooded into America, there has been an uptick in the number of security breaches at our military installations. Coincidence?

Likely, the press reports of these incidents are just a drop in the bucket. However, for those of us who have some experience dealing with foreign spies, these events are likely just the tip of the spear and should be a loud wake-up for all Americans.

Consider a few possible foreign spying cases in the press over the past year.

Last June, Chinese citizens posing as tourists made multiple attempts to gain access to military facilities in Alaska. One such incident took place at Fort Wainwright in Fairbanks. Those "tourists" failed to stop at the fort’s guarded front gate but were eventually chased down by military police. A drone was found inside their vehicle and the occupants claimed they were "lost."

U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, said the Wainwright incident and other similar episodes in recent years demonstrate that China has collected information about Alaska’s key military installations. The nation’s largest state is home to many fighter jets, F-22s and F-35s; Fort Greely’s sophisticated radars and missiles, poised to defend against nuclear ICBM attack; as well as the 11th Airborne Division, our arctic warfare specialists.

Earlier this spring, another Chinese national attempted to gain access to Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms That individual acknowledged he lacked authorization but continued to evade guards, who swiftly detained him and transferred him to the Customs and Border Patrol.

Unfortunately, these incidents are quite common, according to the Wall Street Journal, which reported that Chinese nationals accessed military bases and other sensitive U.S. facilities around 100 times in recent years, often posing as tourists like in the Fort Wainwright incident.

It is curious that since Biden took office, more than 140,000 Chinese nationals, mostly military age males, have been encountered illegally crossing our southwest border. That is the equivalent of 12 Chinese infantry divisions. Think about it.

Are some of these illegal Chinese aliens really spies or the tip of an invading army strategically planted by Beijing across this country? We’re not sure but our FBI regularly sounds alarms about Chinese government-sponsored espionage. In fact, the FBI opens a new investigation on Chinese-government sponsored espionage every 12 hours.

Of course, a cross-section of the world has illegally entered America thanks to Biden. Although the number of Chinese illegals is increasing, there are other suspicious aliens from anti-American places, such as the Mideast, that should remind us that it took just 19 Saudi terrorists to shutter America on Sept. 11, 2001.

Consider the case of two Mideastern men who tried to force their way onto a Marine Corps base.

On May 3, 2024, two men drove a truck up to the Quantico Marine Corps base’s main gate and told the guards they were making an Amazon delivery to the base’s post office. They showed no access credentials, and their vehicle had no affiliation with the base. They ignored the guard’s direction to pull over for further inspection. Rather, they kept driving onto the base until a vehicle denial barrier blocked them, according to a Marine Corps spokesman.

One of the men was identified as a Jordanian foreign national who recently crossed our southern border, and the other, according to a press report, was identified as being on the U.S. terrorist watch list. The details about this case remain veiled by the Biden administration.

Unfortunately, these incidents are just the tip of the iceberg. Recently, there have been other efforts to gain access to sensitive military installations. The scope of the problem is no doubt classified and besides, Biden’s people don’t want to associate their failed open border policy with the growing threat to the homeland.

What might these incidents mean? They could mean that among the millions of illegals allowed into this country by Biden’s open-border policy, some have truly nefarious aims.

In fact, some could be here to size up our security and infrastructure, and perhaps others are staging as sleeper cells ready for a future terrorist attack like 9/11 or something far worse, like insurgents armed and poised to attack critical infrastructure such as power plants, bridges and military bases in preparation for a broader war.

Those of us who have worn our nation’s military uniform and seen first-hand the actions of spies overseas, understand well what Biden’s open-border policy means: an invitation to our enemies to size up America in order to eventually kill, maim and perhaps defeat this country and that might start by compromising key military installations.