OPINION
Published

Kimbereley Strassel: Biden's Inaugural Purge -- Dems prove they have no intention of playing by the rules

The firing of NLRB general counsel Peter Robb belies all the unity happy talk

Kimberley A. Strassel
By Kimberley A. Strassel | The Wall Street Journal
Biden ‘can’t really evade’ tough questions as president: Bill McGurnVideo

Biden ‘can’t really evade’ tough questions as president: Bill McGurn

Wall Street Journal editorial board member discusses media coverage of President Biden.

The "unity" lasted all of a couple of minutes. Then, hours after President Biden pledged in his inaugural address to show "tolerance and humility," the brass knuckles came out.

One duster was aimed at Peter Robb, general counsel of the National Labor Relations Board. Within minutes of Mr. Biden’s swearing-in, and as the new president told the nation it needed to "be better," the new White House delivered Mr. Robb an ultimatum: resign by 5 p.m., or be fired.

The general-counsel position is a Senate-confirmed four-year appointment at an independent agency; Mr. Robb had 10 months left in his term.

The Robb firing is an early indicator of Biden’s top priorities.

No NLRB general counsel had ever been fired, and the Biden White House provided no cause for the action. Mr. Robb pointed all this out in a return letter and respectfully declined to step down. So Mr. Biden ("we must end this uncivil war") canned him.

For four years, the media and Democrats cast every action of the Trump administration as something law-breaking or verging on a constitutional crisis. This week’s headlines, by contrast, were a mass media celebration of the return to "normalcy." Mr. Biden ran on, and won on, a promise to restore norms to Washington.

Kimberley Strassel is a Fox News contributor and writes the Potomac Watch column for the Wall Street Journal where she is a member of the editorial board. Her latest book is "Resistance (At All Costs): How Trump Haters Are Breaking America" Twelve (October 15, 2019). Follow her on Twitter @KimStrassel.  