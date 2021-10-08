RNC Chairwoman McDaniel: Biden’s economy is failing Americans and September jobs report proves it

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Bureau of Labor Statistics has released its September jobs report, and the results clearly indicate that Joe Biden’s agenda isn’t working.

September saw just 194,000 jobs added nationwide. That number represents less than half of the 500,000 jobs that economists predicted -- a devastating miss which reveals a rotten truth about Biden’s failed economic policies.

This is the second straight month in which jobs numbers have underperformed economists’ projections, and the future doesn’t look bright. Joe Biden has squandered the economic recovery he inherited from President Trump and Republicans, and it’s his failure alone.

A deeper look into the numbers only confirms that we are in dire economic straits. There are 6 million Americans who want a job but are not in the labor force. 5 million, or 22 percent, of the jobs lost since the pandemic began have still not been recovered. And it’s a long-term, running problem: 2.7 million American workers have been unemployed for more than half a year. 26,000 women lost their jobs in September alone. This isn’t a one-off, surface-level economic failure. This is a widespread and comprehensive disaster, and it means that Americans are being left behind by Biden’s failed policies.

Meanwhile, Americans trying to make ends meet are faced with an ongoing inflation crisis that harms workers and businesses struggling to recover from Democrat-led COVID lockdowns. In August, consumer prices rose by 5.3 percent, marked by rising prices for everyday goods like gas, meat, and eggs. In that same month, core consumer prices rose by 4 percent – the highest spike since 1991.

The cost of inflation amounts to an extra tax of $175 per month on each American household, or $2,100 a year. Economists are warning that rising prices could be "here to stay for years."

Businesses trying to stay afloat after the pandemic have to charge more for their goods, and Americans trying to get back on their feet have to pay more as a result. The alarm bells are ringing. We are rapidly trending in a very dangerous direction.

As Biden and Democrats preside over this growing crisis, Republican leaders are showing that conservative leadership is the path to economic recovery. It is no coincidence that through August, 16 of the top 20 states for recovering jobs from the pandemic are led by Republican Governors.

Additionally, Republican Governors lead 16 out of the top 20 states with the lowest unemployment rates. Republicans champion a robust approach to recovery that prioritizes small businesses and protects workers from government overreach.

Joe Biden would be wise to follow this example, but he refuses to do so: in fact, he’s working overtime to make things worse. Biden’s proposed vaccine mandate on small businesses will only further crush any attempt at recovery.

The mandate would likely make labor shortages even worse: one poll found that 7 in 10 unvaccinated workers would likely quit their jobs rather than adhere to the vaccine requirement. This just isn’t the time to add yet another obstacle for small businesses trying to recover and American families trying to make ends meet.

As if an overreaching, anti-business vaccine mandate wasn’t enough, Biden is pushing trillions of dollars in reckless tax hikes and uncontrolled socialist spending.

You don’t need a Ph.D. in economics to understand a simple concept: taking more of people’s money when they’re trying to recover is bad, illogical policy.

Americans are looking for work and struggling with skyrocketing prices. They do not need to be paying for the largest tax hike in decades in order to fund the Democrats’ laundry list of far-left policy goals.

Prices continue to rise. Businesses continue to struggle. Millions of Americans can’t find work as families pay more for essential goods.

Biden should be doing everything in his power to lift up Americans, but he is blithely pursuing his political agenda instead. He knows how badly he’s squandering this recovery, and his response is forcing businesses to mandate vaccines and forcing you to pay the federal government more money.

Joe Biden is a failed president, and American families can’t afford much more of it.

