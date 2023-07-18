Biden cooks the books at the border, China's CCP rewrites the Bible and more Fox News Opinion
Read the latest Fox News Opinion columns and watch videos from Jesse Watters, Sean Hannity, Greg Gutfeld, Laura Ingraham and more
Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.
JESSE WATTERS – We're not satisfied with the ‘cocainegate probe’ and we won't let White House cocaine security footage be buried… Continue watching…
JUST A TRICKLE – Middle class small donors snub Joe Biden and hold onto their wallets. Who can blame them?… Continue reading…
REP. MIKE GALLAGHER – The Chinese Communist Party is rewriting the Bible. Now, the Gospel according to Chairman Xi has Jesus turning into a killer instead of forgiving sins… Continue reading…
RUSSIA'S GRAND PLAN – Putin and the Russian Orthodox Church forge an unholy alliance to take over Ukraine… Continue reading…
CAL THOMAS – Why Kamala Harris’ word salads could chop up Biden’s 2024 hopes… Continue reading…
DEMS GRUESOME ABORTION VISION – Six states plus our nation’s capital of Washington, D.C., allow abortion up until birth… Continue reading…
WATCH: PEACHY KEENAN – What was Disney thinking?… See the video…
SORORITY SISTERS SPEAK UP – Our sorority allowed a biological male to join. We're suing for women's rights… Continue reading…
REP. RANDY FEENSTRA – Where ‘Bidenomics’ failed, Republicans have delivered… Continue reading…
VIDEO OF THE DAY – Host Laura Ingraham discusses how America’s decline has mirrored the decline of President Biden… Watch now...
BIG BUST – The ‘Parents for Teachers Union’ effort flops worse than CNN+… Continue reading…
CHAD WOLF – Biden is cooking the books at the border… Continue reading…
A WAY FORWARD – Florida offers a blueprint to confront America's civics crisis… Continue reading…
WATCH: NED RYUN – This could completely change the dynamics of the 2024 election… See the video…
FOUR PILLARS – These four areas are critical to a woman's overall health. Here's the one we neglect… Continue reading…
ON THE RADAR – United States and China are taking opposite approaches to AI. That should concern us all… Continue reading…
CARTOON OF THE DAY – Wacky White House Check out all of our political cartoons...