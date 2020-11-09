Rep. Brad Wenstrup: Biden celebrations OK but others are not. Media's COVID hypocrisy now on full display

On Saturday morning, cable and broadcast networks and the Associated Press called the 2020 presidential race for Joe Biden.

Hundreds of thousands of Biden supporters took to the streets, gathering in large crowds in New York, Washington and Philadelphia. Boisterous celebration occurred without physical distancing.

Did the protestors-turned-celebrants and the liberal media declare the coronavirus pandemic is over?

Barely more than 12 hours later, thousands of students rushed the field in South Bend as the Notre Dame Fighting Irish knocked off the #1 ranked Clemson Tigers.

The blue checkmark brigade took to Twitter to chastise the college students for risking disease spread by celebrating such a dramatic victory.

Yet, the media had remained mostly silent about – or were even laudatory of – the crowds amassing to celebrate the media’s declaration about Biden.

For the past several months, Americans mourning the loss of a loved one could not gather to give the deceased a proper burial.

In Washington, D.C., Capitol Hill Baptist Church had to sue in Federal Court in order to meet for worship services. At one point, a Catholic gathering was even barred from allowing worshippers to participate from the isolation of their own cars.

Meanwhile, a political organization known as “BLM” was permitted to gather in enormous numbers, while their events were often joined by the same politicians who were enforcing the lockdowns.

Americans don’t like hypocrisy. If some gatherings are acceptable, then similar gatherings should also be deemed acceptable.

Just this past weekend, Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., waded into the middle of New York City crowds to shout partisan bromides.

If some gatherings are deemed a threat to public health, then similar gatherings must also objectively be deemed a threat to public health.

The scientific message needs to be void of political influence. When leaders choose which causes constitute an acceptable risk to public health based on their own personal political beliefs, it dangerously undermines the validity of every science-backed health advisory.

As we’ve learned from media coverage, inconsistent enforcement, and social media hysteria over the last eight months, apparently, not all gatherings are created equal.

The coronavirus does not care what cause brought the crowd together.

If we are to unite as a country, we cannot have one set of rules for liberal causes and a different set for conservative causes.

Biden has said that addressing COVID-19 would be the top priority for his administration, and he has repeatedly criticized President Trump for hosting large outdoor events. Yet, he is silent when his supporters do the same.

Even worse, during the 2020 presidential campaign Biden and then-Sen. Kamala Harris cast doubt on the scientific work to develop a vaccine if President Trump and his administration approve it as safe and effective.

This rhetoric isn't just hypocritical and unproductive; it also undermines the scientific community’s efforts during this critical time in our country and jeopardizes the health of all Americans.

Almost a year into the pandemic, Americans are ready to rebuild our economy and restore our way of life, safely and responsibly.

I believe this is possible. The scientific community has learned much about this novel and unique virus and made progress in developing treatments and vaccines in record time through Operation Warp Speed.

As a member of the GOP House Doctors Caucus, I have seen firsthand how our nation’s scientists and researchers are yielding positive results.

As physicians and health care providers in Congress, our caucus will continue working with any administration and the scientific community to find cures and improve the health of America.

I do believe that our country is on the verge of a safe and effective vaccine for this coronavirus, and science has developed treatments that have lowered the COVID-19 mortality rate significantly.

However, this very real progress will be undermined so long as our nation's public health is treated as a political football and concerns over crowd sizes are dictated by whether or not our politically correct culture approves of the cause.

Biden says he wants to bring everyone together and heal our nation. We can only begin to do that when politicians stop using science as a partisan weapon, apply health standards uniformly and put the well-being of the American people first, period.

That's how we heal from the coronavirus, and that's how our country moves forward.