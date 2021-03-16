Rep. Chuck Fleischmann

Republican Chuck Fleischmann represents Tennessee's Third Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. Fleischmann serves as ranking member on the Homeland Security Subcommittee on the House Appropriations Committee.
Chuck Fleischmann
