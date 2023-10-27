Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Opinion Newsletter

The best Halloween candy, 3 worst media fails of Israel-Hamas war, and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Sean Hannity, Raymond Arroyo & more.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Sean Hannity breaks down Mike Johnson's strong conservative track record Video

Sean Hannity breaks down Mike Johnson's strong conservative track record

FOX News host Sean Hannity react to Republicans unanimously electing the next House speaker, Mike Johnson in Wednesday's opening monologue. 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Weekend Roundup. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

HANNITY – Fox News host react to Republicans unanimously electing the next House speaker, Mike Johnson. Continue reading…

HALLOWEEN'S BEST – What's the best Halloween candy? Here's the definitive list. Continue reading…

FAIL! – The 3 worst media fails of the Israel-Hamas war… so far. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – Kids on college campuses aren't alright. Continue reading…

ISRAEL, UKRAINE, CHINA – Welcome to a world on fire where the left gets the scenario it asked for. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Biden’s award ceremony goes off the rails. Continue watching…

Seen and Unseen: Biden’s award ceremony goes off the rails Video

DR. SIEGEL – Hamas terror, Mideast turmoil, Ukraine: How to cope with fear, uncertainty in troubling times. Continue reading…

NEVER AGAIN – Pro-Hamas protests force Jewish students to hide. How can America let this happen again? Continue reading…

BEN CARSON & ‘PAPA’ JOHN – We can still save the American Dream. Here's the first step. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…

10.27.23

This article was written by Fox News staff.