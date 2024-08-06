America’s reckless Iran policy has Middle East on brink of war. Only one thing can pull us back now

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Will Iran carry through its threat to inflict "harsh punishment" on Israel for the deaths of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr? The fact that we even have to ask the question can be blamed on what has led to so much of the current instability in the Middle East: the Biden-Harris administration’s appeasement strategy in the region.

Even before the Iranian-sponsored Hamas terrorist attack on Israel last October, their failed approach was emboldening America’s adversaries, notably Iran and its proxies. And the administration has only doubled down on its flawed strategy since then, letting money continue flowing to Tehran and promising the Palestinians a state as a reward for their terrorism.

Under the Biden-Harris administration, the United States has freed close to $100 billion in Iranian assets and restarted negotiations on the dangerous Iran nuclear deal. The administration even abstained from the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) vote to declare an immediate ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war—a war instigated by Iran.

This feckless approach has already had terrible outcomes. The world saw that last October, when Hamas terrorists, funded and equipped by an emboldened Iran, infiltrated Israel and massacred 1,200 Israelis. Then, on April 13, Iran launched 300-plus missiles and drones towards Israel—the largest attack in Iran’s history in the region, and the first direct attack by Iran on Israel.

Since last October, Iran-backed militias have attacked more than 170 U.S. bases and assets, and Hezbollah has launched more than 2,000 attacks on northern Israel. The Jewish state is now in more danger than it has been for half a century.

What we have seen over the last year is a catastrophic failure of deterrence in the Middle East. It doesn’t have to be this way. Deterrence creates stability and peace. Just look at the Trump administration’s record.

Under President Trump, we didn’t have a single war or embassy evacuated. Israel was strong and secure, and signed the first peace deals with Arab neighbors in 25 years. Energy markets were stabilized, and energy prices for Americans were much more affordable.

These positive outcomes result from standing strongly with Israel in word and deed, enforcing tough economic sanctions on Iran, and not shying away from eliminating terrorist leaders like Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and Qasem Soleimani.

We also can’t forget how President Trump’s leadership as a commander-in-chief served as a deterrent to Iran. His public condemnation and aggressiveness towards the country made it clear to them and the rest of the world that the United States will no longer tolerate their actions. His sanctions regime kept Iran’s nuclear program in a box.

Today, Iran perceives the United States as weak largely due to President Biden’s cognitive decline and foreign policy gaffes—including the embarrassing the Afghanistan withdrawal and the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Vice President Harris has been complicit in his failed policies while she conspired to hide his weakness from the American people.

The first step to restoring a deterrence is to convey that the U.S. will hold Iran directly responsible for any attack conducted by its surrogates and proxies on U.S. forces, facilities, citizens, and interests.

Next would be imposing costs on Iran by removing Iranian military commanders responsible for directing their surrogates and proxies, as well as seizing and forfeiting all vessels and cargo sanctioned Iranian exports. This also means enforcing all sanctions on Iran's oil, petrochemical, and metal exports, the financial institutions that process the sales, and the entities involved in the transport, insurance, and services.

The United States must also stand with our ally Israel. Restoring and accelerating the provision of all munitions authorized by Congress for Israel and our Middle East partners providing support to the US and Israel should become a top priority for Congress if the Biden-Harris administration continues to slow-walk the supplies.

The Iran-backed terrorist threat here at home also must be better addressed. Identifying, tracking, detaining, and expelling all illegal immigrants who have entered the U.S. from Iran, or its affiliates is necessary. The president may also use 212(f) of the INA to suspend the entry of Iranians and their partners into the U.S. should they be found to harm national interests.

Simply put, there are many tools to better deter Iran and its proxies available to a president who actually takes America’s national security seriously. Deterrence creates peace and stability in the region. The absence of it invites war.

Appeasement is no longer an option.

Robert Greenway is Director of Heritage’s Center for National Security.

