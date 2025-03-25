America's energy future: Breaking free from China's influence

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In an era defined by rapid technological advancement and growing energy demands, the United States stands at a crossroads.

The need for a strong, stable and reliable energy supply has never been greater. As we push toward energy dominance and seek to power the AI boom, we must embrace an all-of-the-above approach that includes both renewables and fossil fuels.

However, the Biden administration's energy policies steered us in the wrong direction, compromising our sovereignty, security and economic competitiveness.

The Biden administration's aggressive electric vehicle mandates have undermined the competitiveness of our auto industry, forcing companies to pivot toward technologies that are heavily reliant on foreign supply chains, particularly large polluters like China, while placing unnecessary constraints on U.S. industries.

Today, China controls the global battery market, a direct result of the Biden administration's failed policies. To reclaim our energy independence, the U.S. must invest in the latest, most advanced battery technologies and establish a secure, reliable supply chain free from Chinese Communist Party influence.

CATL, the world's largest lithium-ion battery manufacturer, exemplifies Beijing's ambitions to dominate the EV and battery sectors.

This company poses a significant national security risk, with close ties to the CCP and a presence on the Department of Defense's list of companies cooperating with the Chinese military. Despite these red flags, U.S. customers purchased 35% of CATL's energy storage batteries, all manufactured in China – creating zero American jobs.

Allowing companies like CATL such access to the U.S. market gives the CCP a dangerous foothold in our energy supply chain, which will be critical for powering the AI boom. We must also scrutinize the ownership of other foreign battery manufacturers to ensure that their technologies and allegiances are not incompatible with America's national security interests.

Fortunately, there are ample alternatives; Korean and Japanese companies such as AESC, LG, SK, Panasonic and Samsung offer industry-leading technologies from allied nations. These companies have negotiated agreements with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. (CFIUS) to address potential national security risks. They manufacture batteries in the U.S., create American jobs and are not affiliated with the Chinese military.

For instance, AESC is investing $6 billion to create 6,000 high-paying American jobs, powering millions of homes, businesses and vehicles across the country. This economic impact is both substantial and positive and protects our national security. American companies are decommissioning CATL-produced energy-storage projects and their announced joint venture with Ford in Michigan has been put on hold.

The U.S. government holds the power to accelerate the transition to secure, non-CCP-tied battery technologies. Biden-era rules intended to prevent CCP-backed companies from receiving taxpayer support are riddled with loopholes and must be closed. While some American companies are decommissioning CATL batteries from energy storage projects and unwinding joint ventures, the government must do more.

We need new policies that ensure U.S. investments and contracts are not made with Chinese companies with close ties to their military. Our energy supply is a national security interest, and we must treat it as one.

By supporting companies like AESC, LG, SK, Panasonic and Samsung, we can foster a battery manufacturing ecosystem that is both technologically advanced and free from Chinese military control. This will not only secure our energy future but also ensure that the United States remains a global leader in innovation and national security.

The time to act is now. America's energy independence and national security depend on it.

