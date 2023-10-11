America's debt is economic insanity. It's time to save the American Dream

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Mounting debt is undeniably one of the greatest threats facing America today. At $33.5 trillion and growing quickly, Congress must tackle this extraordinary issue. The historic multi-trillion-dollar burden on the American taxpayer is more than just a threat to our economy, it’s a threat to our national security.

When I hug and kiss my three children in the morning, I pray that they have a future filled with the plentiful opportunities just like I had. When I sit with them, I think of the sons and daughters around this country that will lose their opportunity at realizing the American dream because politicians in Washington chose to bargain away their future.

As a member of Congress, I will do everything within my power to make sure the economic insanity that threatens future generations comes to an end. In fact, the primary reason I decided to run for Congress was to ensure the next generation of Americans have a bright and prosperous future. But right now, that future is in jeopardy.

It’s become clear to me that if Congress does not rein in spending, move towards a more balanced budget, and adopt a tradition of single subject spending bills, then your children and mine will be condemned to a lifetime of inflation, debt, and economic ruin. We have an obligation to make sure that does not happen.

Without a solution to the $33 trillion federal budget deficit, massive tax increases, skyrocketing inflation, increasing unemployment, and soaring interest rates will all be consequences our children will have to confront.

This problem becomes even more horrifying when you realize that starting in 2027, the United States will spend more on servicing our interest payments than on all other spending. And in 2012, for the first time since World War 2, our National Debt eclipsed our annual Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

As election season rolls around, Republicans often make a fiscal responsibility campaign pledge with their voters. Yet, given the drastic rise in our debt over the past decade, it’s clear very few follow through on this promise.

So far in the 118th Congress, we’ve had three big spending related decisions.

The first was the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023 (FRA); a deal to lift our government’s debt ceiling negotiated by Sen. Chuck Schumer and former Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

While failing to raise our debt ceiling would have resulted in the United States defaulting on its debt, which I recognize as a very serious consequence, I am proud to have voted no on the bill given its instantaneous green-lighting of an additional $3.6 trillion in spending over the next 18 months.

In fact, the United States has spent more than $1.1 trillion in the 4 months since the FRA’s passage, which I proudly voted against.

The other two votes were on Continuing Resolutions (CR) brought to the floor by former Speaker McCarthy to temporarily fund our government.

On each of these votes, I was again proud to dissent and vote no.

For the past 30 years, Congress has been addicted to passing continuing resolutions that have funded the entire government in one up or down vote. Congress was not designed to function in this way and that’s precisely why we’ve gone from a budget surpluses in the 1990s to federal budget deficits not imaginable decades ago.

The only path forward is to consider and pass 12 individual appropriations bills each year that are focused on the health and prosperity of our nation and not humanitarian pet projects in places most Americans can’t find on a map.

We have to put America first.

As the GOP House decides who our next speaker will be, I want my friends in the House, the Senate, and the American people to know that we must not let this become a distraction to dealing with our existential debt and spending crisis.

I am hearing throughout the halls of Congress that we may try to pass an additional Continuing Resolution and use the delays incurred by the search for a new speaker election as an excuse.

Let me be very clear, the next speaker of the House must pledge and follow through with passage of the 8 remaining appropriations bills to fund our government without the need for an additional Continuing Resolution.

Then it will be up to Democrat controlled Senate and President Biden to decide whether they will responsibly fund the government and reverse course on our reckless and dangerous spending spree.

Business as usual in Washington needs to end.

I am honored to be in the fight for your children and mine.

We owe them the American Dream that was paved in blood and treasure over two centuries.

