With the efficiency of a mob boss scrubbing a hit site, Democrats are cleaning up after Kamala Harris. They are deep into reinventing the presumptive Democrat nominee, lying about her background, removing damaging evidence of her hard-core leftism and presenting to the world, like a proud mom showing off her newborn, a fresh and unsullied face.

Introducing Immaculate Kamala, an entirely fabricated creation of the left-wing media.

Confused voters must be wondering: why has Kamala Harris been judged one of the most unpopular vice presidents in history? How is it that Democrat kingmakers reportedly conspired for months to eject her from the ticket?

The liberal media is good at this, and have turned the political conversation on its head in just a few weeks. It seems like yesterday that Donald Trump was cruising to victory in November – some were talking"landslide." The disastrous debate which revealed Joe Biden’s incapacity, the attempt on the former president’s life, his brave response and a stunningly effective convention showed the GOP united, for once, and poised to clobber the incumbent.

But now we read the polls are tightening, Harris is hauling in big campaign bucks, rebuilding the Obama coalition, and strengthening her grip on young, female and minority voters. We also read that Republicans are distorting her record. Voters disgusted by the failures of the Biden-Harris administration over the past three and a half years are being told their judgment (and recollections) about Harris are wrong, that she had little influence over decision-making in the White House.

Don’t believe it. The New York Times, et al. may be doing their darndest to polish up Kamala Harris, but voters are not fooled. The vice president still earns deeply negative favorability ratings, worse than Donald Trump’s. The Real Clear Politics average of polls show 42% of respondents view Harris positively, while 50% give her an unfavorable rating. True, those numbers have improved in recent weeks, thanks to the massive outpouring of flattering press, but they are still (slightly) worse than those earned by Donald Trump, invariably dubbed "wildly unpopular" by the left-wing media.

Some of the air-brushing is downright funny. The New York Times just published a piece about Kamala’s laugh, the notorious cackle that rivals nails on a chalkboard. The author, Jason Zinoman, dismisses the carping about Kamala’s laugh, writing, "This rests on a common misunderstanding that laughter is primarily a response to something funny." Hmmm.

The Times’ "comedy critic" concludes that "far from a liability" the laugh is "one of her most effective weapons."

Tell that to NBC’s Lester Holt, who asked Harris whether she had visited the border and elicited hilarity instead of explanations from the clueless vice president. The clip of that damning interview is one of the most watched episodes in Harris’ career; the laugh is what tells us she is not a serious person.

Of course, Zinoman ultimately falls back on the charge that criticizing Harris’ cringe-making guffaws is sexist. Expect that to be the rallying cry in coming months: critical comments about Harris are sexist or racist, or likely both.

Another Times piece, titled "Here’s What Global Leaders Say About Kamala Harris" reveals the cleverness of the liberal media’s reinvention efforts. The lead-in reads, "Heads of state and diplomats who have interacted with the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee say she uses humor, and talk of food, to help leaven hard discussions." This is so utterly perfect: Harris is portrayed as likable, approachable (she talks about food---just like any woman!) but steely underneath – ready to take a tough line with foreign leaders. The reality – buried deep in the piece, is that "Ms. Harris did not emerge as a key point person for global leaders."

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg delivered a podcast recently saying it was a "bad look" for Republicans who criticize Kamala Harris as a DEI hire, and also "unimaginative." He’s right. Harris can be attacked on many fronts, and not just that she is a lightweight who was added to Joe Biden’s ticket because she was female and Black.

Harris should be attacked for being a San Francisco progressive who supports full-term abortion on demand and advocates decriminalizing illegal immigration, a deceitful politician who lied to the American people about Joe Biden’s health and mental acuity and panders to Hamas terrorists in a sickening effort to win Muslim votes in Michigan. She should be called on her support for the George Floyd rioters, her determination to ban fracking and offshore drilling and her enthusiasm for Joe Biden’s ever-expanding welfare state.

Most importantly, she has been a hands-on member of the Biden-Harris administration, which has earned the lowest marks of any White House in modern times.

Kamala Harris was right beside Joe when he signed off on trillions of dollars in excess government spending, which ignited inflation and drove down our standard of living. She was, by her own telling, the last person in the room and 100% on board when Joe decided to pull the plug on our engagement in Afghanistan, leading to one of the most humiliating chapters in this country’s history. And she was – absolutely -- the "border czar" who allowed more than 10 million people to flood across our border illegally.

These issues will decide the November election in Donald Trump’s favor. The left-leaning media will do everything possible to shield the real Kamala Harris, but Americans will decide: do they really want four more years of Biden-Harris?

