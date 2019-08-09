Alveda C. King: What's the answer to racism? America should return to God

As I have said: When peripherals collide, convergence is imminent.

Today, in a world where random acts of violence can only be counteracted by random acts of kindness, words such as civility and decency seem to be part of a foreign language.

How have we moved so far away from the Beloved Community spoken of what now seems light years away? Could it be because we have gone away from God? If so, it is time to return home.

DR. ALVEDA KING PUSHES BACK ON BETO, OTHERS ON LEFT: 'PRESIDENT TRUMP IS NOT A RACIST'

“Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things.” – Philippians 4:8

There is a strange phenomenon is play nowadays, where the Trump Derangement Syndrome and the Deplorables are at each other throats.

Somehow, Satan has blinded folks to such a point that people are attacking friends and enemies at the same time.

Case in point: Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, has inadvertently exposed one of his own donors in an effort to publicly shame San Antonio-area Trump supporters. The person under the gun contributed to both President Trump and Castro in the last election.

The loser? Castro. He also admitted that in his effort to hurt Trump, he didn’t consider that many others would be affected.

Even in the midst of all the confusion, with the current turn of events, our hearts go out and our prayers go up for the victims in America’s most recent tragedies.

Perhaps the most comforting compliment to the outreach by President Trump and first lady Melania Trump this week to the families of the victims of the recent massacres in Ohio and Texas is the appeal of an 11-year-old boy. He asks Americans to respond to the horrendous violence by performing 22 acts of kindness to those around us.

Meanwhile, in comparison, comments made by former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-Texas; former Vice President Joe Biden; Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif.; and a whole host of others accusing President Trump of being a white supremacist are untimely and unseemly.

While all of this may seem unrelated, being happenstance, I’d say peripherals are colliding. Convergence is imminent. Skin color racism is rearing its ugly head. The abortion issue is reaching epic proportions. All sorts of crimes against humanity are out of control.

The answer? We are not colorblind. We are one human race. As President Trump says: “We all bleed the same.” America Return to God!

“Of one blood, God created the whole human race.” – Acts 17:26

At the heart of the racism battle, Biden and his compatriots are not being truthful. Here are seven instances where President Trump denounces white supremacy.

Bden and his compatriots support immoral baby killers including Planned Parenthood and the abortion lobby.

Race baiters fail to mention that former Alabama Gov. George Wallace apologized. It was a reaching-out moment of reconciliation, of Wallace's asking for – and receiving – forgiveness.

In a statement read for him – he was too ill to speak – Wallace told those in the crowd who had marched 30 years before: "Much has transpired since those days. A great deal has been lost and a great deal gained, and here we are. My message to you today is, welcome to Montgomery. May your message be heard. May your lessons never be forgotten."

The anti-Trump media does not give enough attention to the president’s accomplishments, including fighting for the unborn, criminal justice reform, aid to historically black colleges and universities. Meanwhile they tend to ignore Biden’s part in incarceration of hundreds of thousands of blacks."

Shame on Biden and his compatriots. Race baiting while POTUS and FLOTUS pay respect to the grieving. PRAY FOR AMERICA.

“Be not overcome of evil, but overcome evil with good.” Romans 12:21