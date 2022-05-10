Expand / Collapse search
Abortion Inc. and Black women, Dems' new plan to derail Elon Musk and more Fox News Opinion

Lynne Jordal Martin
By Lynne Jordal Martin | Fox News
TUCKER CARLSON – Why are liberals angry at Christianity? Continue reading…

T.W. SHANNON – The abortion industry preys on Black women. Continue reading…

DEMS TURN TO ANTI-TRUST – Elon Musk, the billionaire businessman who has struck a deal to acquire Twitter, is under attack from liberals. Now, the FTC is reportedly reviewing Musk’s purchase of Twitter. Continue reading…

GREG GUTFELD – It seems like an ironic thing to do on a Mother’s Day weekend – cheer for abortions. Continue reading…

STAY STRONG – A major pro-life victory is near if Supreme Court can resist the political storm. Continue reading…

END OF ROE HURTS YOU, TOO – For most of us, abortion is many things and not all of them fit neatly into boxes. Continue reading… 

RUSSIA'S PROPAGANDA MACHINE FAILS AGAIN – Putin’s Russia is going down the drain. Even the May 9 parade was a fizzle. Continue reading… 

SHANNON BREAM –  You’re doing a great job, Mamas! That’s what I want you to know, and I think God does too. Continue reading… 

WATCH THE WOMENOn Election Day in November, women will determine control in Washington. In the past two election cycles, women over the age of 50 cast 30% of the vote across the country. Continue reading… 

