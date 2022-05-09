The abortion industry preys on Black women

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After an historic breach of Supreme Court protocol, where an original draft of an opinion to overturn Roe v Wade was leaked to the public, Chief Justice Roberts has confirmed its authenticity.

While we await the Court’s final ruling, it is worth noting that Justice Alito wrote in the draft opinion that some supporters of abortion "have been motivated by a desire to suppress the size of the African American population." He went on to write, "It is beyond dispute that Roe has had that demographic effect. A highly disproportionate percentage of aborted fetuses are Black."

What Justice Alito spotlighted in his draft opinion is the dirty secret of the abortion industry: Their officially sanctioned regime of murder is especially effective in snuffing out the lives of Black and Brown babies. Big Abortion, led by Planned Parenthood, puts profit over principle, and lies over life.

SUPREME COURT'S MAJORITY VOTE TO OVERTURN ROE REMAINS INTACT: REPORT

Consider: Most abortion clinics are within walking distance of minority neighborhoods; more than 33% of all abortions in America are done to Black babies, even though Black Americans only comprise 12% of the overall population.

Every single year since 1973, over 400,000 Black babies have been exterminated by the abortion industry. That’s more than 19 million boys and girls. And Planned Parenthood has received billions in taxpayer dollars from Democrats who control Congress and the White House.

If you wonder how we got here, just look to Planned Parenthood's founder Margaret Sanger, one of the early leading proponents of eugenics. Sanger said, "We don’t want the word to go out that we want to exterminate the Negro population." She hoped for the "elimination and eventual extinction of defective stock — those human weeds which threaten the blossoming of the finest flowers of American civilization."

Human weeds. For Sanger, a liberal white supremacist, her arrogance was surpassed only by her malice. She believed white people were somehow genetically superior to all other humans. Today, liberal Democrats like Vice President Kamala Harris, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi carry on Sanger’s dirty work, boasting about their support for abortion anytime and anywhere.

PLANNED PARENTHOOD SILENT ON HOW IT’S WORKED TO ‘EXAMINE’ MARGARET SANGER'S EUGENICIST PAST

Today, "Abortion Inc." is a multi-billion-dollar industry, aimed at preying on vulnerable young women – especially young Black women. Because that was always the plan.

That is why it is so outrageous to me that the Abortion Party in America – the radical left – dares to claim they care about racial equality. As I have plainly said, don’t tell me that Black lives matter until Black babies’ lives matter, too.

In 2009, Hillary Clinton accepted the "Margaret Sanger Award" from Planned Parenthood and said in her acceptance speech, "I am really in awe of her and there are a lot of lessons we can learn from her life."

A few years later, I was proud to help Donald Trump beat Clinton, as he became the most pro-life president in U.S. history.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

Harris, America's first Black vice president is beholden to Big Abortion. As attorney general of California, she urged supporters to "stand with Planned Parenthood" and even prosecuted pro-life journalists whose investigative videos documented Planned Parenthood’s illegal harvesting and sale of baby body parts.

Now, swearing to protect late-term abortion on demand is a litmus test for every Democratic presidential candidate.

The bottom line here? The same race-hustling, (mostly rich and white) Democrat politicians who have been telling Black Americans for 50 years that all conservatives hate them, the same politicians who rail about the supposed structural racism of America, proudly support an organization that is single-handedly responsible for the deaths of more Black people than the Ku Klux Klan.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The same left-wing agitators demanding racial reparations in America are fine with giving Planned Parenthood billions in federal giveaways so they can continue ripping Black babies out of their mothers' wombs.

The Supreme Court may be on the verge of overturning a decision that has been devastating to Black babies. I welcome that day. And I’m not afraid to tell the truth: don't tell us "Black Lives Matter," until Black Babies Lives Matter, too.