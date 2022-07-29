We have 100 days to election when America can reject Democrats’ insane, far-left policies

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In 100 days, the American people will be able to cast their first vote against Joe Biden’s failed presidency.

Biden is asleep at the wheel and, coupled with Democrats’ disastrous leadership of the House and Senate, gas prices have reached record highs, the cost of food and everyday household goods has skyrocketed, illegal immigrants and deadly drugs are pouring across our open southern border, and crime is surging across the country.

All economic indicators point to our nation being in a recession. However, you won’t hear this from Biden or his spin doctors in the White House because they have no plan to fix these crises that they created.

DEMOCRATS PUSH BILL REPLACING POLICE WITH 'MENTAL HEALTH PROFESSIONALS' IN EMERGENCIES INVOLVING MENTALLY ILL

Ahead of the second quarter GDP numbers being announced, the White House attempted to redefine what a "recession" means.

Here’s the truth: Crippling inflation is reducing wages and erasing families’ savings.

American households faced nearly $500 in additional expenses in June due to inflation reaching a 41-year high.

Compared to just one year ago, average hourly earnings were down 3.6 percent after adjusting for inflation.

By starting an all-out assault on American energy, Biden has caused gas prices to skyrocket, creating real pain at the pump for hard-working families.

At the beginning of 2021, Democrats rammed their $1.9 trillion far-left wish list through Congress, despite Republican objections over its potential damage to the economy.

We must hold Democrats accountable for their wasteful spending and extremist policies that caused this recession.

Violent crime and murder are surging because of Democrats’ support for the radical "Defund the Police" movement.

By slashing police budgets, ending cash bail, and allowing violent offenders back on the streets, Democrats have made our communities less safe.

More than 15 U.S. cities saw their 2021 murder rates shatter previous records.

To add insult to injury, Democrats’ smear campaign against the brave men and women in blue has made it nearly impossible for police departments to recruit the qualified officers needed to keep our communities safe.

The Police Executive Research Forum surveyed nearly 200 police departments from across the country and found that retirements have increased by 45 percent, and resignations have jumped by 18 percent from April 2020 to April 2021.

Democrats haven’t just chosen criminals over cops, Biden has surrendered control of our southern border to illegal immigrants and violent drug cartels.

June was the fourth consecutive month of over 200,000 encounters with illegal immigrants, and more than 3.1 million migrants have been let in during Joe Biden’s presidency.

What about the illegal immigrants that have successfully entered our country and have gotten away?

Because of Democrats’ open-door, pro-amnesty policies, drug-overdose deaths reached a new record last year.

More than 100,000 young Americans died from drug overdoses in 2021. Roughly two-thirds came from synthetic opioids like fentanyl, which is the drug of choice for cartels because it is easy to make from common chemicals and smuggle across the border.

We are far worse off than where we were nearly two years ago because Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are doubling down on their self-made crises.

Here’s the good news: Help is on the way.

In the weeks ahead, House Republicans are rolling out a bold, conservative plan to reduce inflation, lower energy costs for American families, secure the border, support our police, put parents back in control of their children’s education, and put our country back on the right track.